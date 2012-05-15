Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended sharply lower, at a 3-1/2 month low, tracking sliding global bourses after Greece said it would hold new elections and worries mounted it could possibly exit from the euro zone.

The IPSA dropped a preliminary 1.29 percent, as fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec lost 2.21 percent, pulp and paper producer CMPC fell 2.35 percent, and wine producer and exporter Vina Concha y Toro decreased 3.83 percent. (Reporting by Moises Avila)