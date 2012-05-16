* Petrobras surges, props up limp blue chip index

SAO PAULO, May 16 Preferred shares of Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) were up about 3 percent on Sao Paulo's stock exchange on Wednesday after first-quarter earnings beat analyst estimates.

The most-heavily weighted stock at the exchange, Petrobras' consolidated first quarter net earnings were 9.21 billion reais

($4.61 billion). [ID:nL1E8GFHDL]

"The market reacted well because it was expecting a smaller profit, of about 7 billion reais ... There was a bigger increase than expected in exports and gas and derivatives sales also rose," said Adriano Pires, partner and director of Brazilian Infrastructure Center, an industry consultant.

The company's results were helped by a 38 percent year-on-year increase in oil exports to $7.45 billion.

Higher exports helped cut Petrobras' deficit in exports versus imports from $1.07 billion to $931 million. The smaller deficit provides some relief as the company tries to expand domestic refining capacity to meet demand, which will take years.

The surge in Petrobras shares, which at one point were up 5 percent, helped prop up the blue chip Bovespa index, sparing it from deeper losses than the 0.6 percent drop it had sunk to by around 1340 (1640 GMT).

($1 = 1.9983 Brazilian reals)

