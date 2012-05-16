(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Agnes T. Crane

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - General Electric (GE.N) is finally set to milk its finance unit again. GE Capital’s board has decided to resume paying dividends to its parent, three years after stopping them in the wake of the crisis. That’s welcome news for the conglomerate’s shareholders. But GE Capital is hardly the cash cow it once was.

It is slimmer than it used to be, for a start. Its balance sheet has shrunk and its earnings are smaller, too – its 2011 showing of $6.7 billion was two-thirds of what it cranked out in 2007. But that’s not all. GE Capital’s directors reckon this year’s payout – scheduled to start with $475 million in the second quarter – will equate to around 30 percent of the division’s income.

That’s a marked drop from the 45 percent or so historically handed over to GE – and is far lower than the more than 50 percent its parent collected during the boom years. From 2005 to 2007, the annual regular dividend averaged $5.6 billion. That’s almost triple this year’s annualized expected windfall.

But the lower bonanza is no bad thing. After all, GE Capital’s earnings used to rely on riskier loans and investments financed with short-term funding. That almost sunk the entire firm when the financial crisis hit. And the new dividend looks more in line with what major financial institutions like JPMorgan (JPM.N) are targeting.

Of course, GE Capital is sweetening the pot with a $4.5 billion special dividend. And it may hope to play the same card in future years. After all, it did have $76 billion in cash stashed away at the end of the first quarter and must surely be tempted to hand more back. But the division now has stiffer oversight – it needed the Federal Reserve to approve its plans to reinstate the dividend. That should check any undue largesse.

(Editing by Antony Currie and Emily Plucinak)

