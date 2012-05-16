BRIEF-Wabash National sees FY2017 revenue of $1.6 bln-$1.7 bln - SEC Filing
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended a preliminary 1.01 percent lower as a report the European Central Bank stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks compounded fears that the debt-strapped country may have to leave the euro zone.
The Chilean index, which has now fallen for seven straight sessions, closed at its lowest level since Jan. 31.
Among decliners, integrated steel and iron ore producer Cap lost 2.36 percent, retail holding giant Cencosud fell 1.92 percent, and shipper Vapores dropped 4.04 percent.
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
* Frequency Electronics - Voluntarily terminated credit deal between co, JPMorgan Chase Bank to save fees, expenses associated with maintaining facility
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: