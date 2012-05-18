Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index closed at a fresh 3-1/2-month low, dropping for the ninth session in a row, as investors fret about the fate of Greece in the euro zone and the region's broader deepening debt crisis.

The IPSA ended a preliminary 0.88 percent lower, as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich lost 1.14 percent, department store Falabella shed 2.54 percent and flagship carrier LAN Airlines fell 2.18 percent to its lowest close since Jan. 10.