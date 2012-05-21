(Adds details, background)

May 21 Phillips 66's (PSX.N) said on Monday it completed a coker drum replacement project at its 58,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Billings, Montana.

The installation of the giant coke drums began in late March. The new drums, which will last for up to 20 years, were lifted in place by a giant crane that has dominated the Billings skyline since early this year. The new drums won't increase refinery production, but were required to maintain the refinery's production efficiency. A coker increases the amount of refinable material produced from a barrel of crude oil and converts residual oil into petroleum coke, a coal substitute.

Coking has become a common feature of U.S. crude oil refining as more refiners are using cheaper heavy crude oil.

