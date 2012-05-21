BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. Senate gave unanimous approval on Monday to a package of new economic sanctions on Iran's oil just days ahead of a meeting between major world powers and Tehran.
The West suspects Iran is working to build a nuclear bomb and the sanctions are meant to strip Tehran of revenue by shutting down financial deals with Iran's powerful state oil and tanker enterprises. Iran has said its nuclear program is for civilian purposes. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp
* Proposed additional issue of us$ denominated senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: