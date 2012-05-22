* Patriot says talking about finance package

* Stock down 30 percent

(Adds Patriot statement, details; stock moves)

NEW YORK, May 22 Patriot Coal Corp PCX.N sought to ease Wall Street worries about its financial health on Tuesday, announcing it was in talks on a commitment letter for a big loan package.

Its shares, which initially dropped over 50 percent on reports that it was looking at restructuring, pared some losses in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange but were still down 30 percent at $2.38.

Last week, the mining company lowered its revenue estimates after warning that a key customer might default on a sales contract, exacerbating concerns about Patriot's ability to improve liquidity.

On Tuesday, Patriot said it was still talking with lenders on a commitment letter for a new revolving credit facility and new term loan facility for a total of $625 million from Citigroup Global Markets Inc, Barclays Bank Plc and Natixis, New York Branch.

Patriot said in a press release it is working with these lenders to strengthen its finances, including the replacement of its current credit facilities, well before some of its debt obligations become due in March 2013.

It also said it has engaged Blackstone Group and continues to work with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, its long-standing counsel, to achieve "an optimal financing package."

(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

