(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on Angola's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Positive from Stable
and affirmed both ratings at 'BB-'. Fitch has simultaneously
affirmed Angola's Short-term IDR at 'B' and Country Ceiling at 'BB-'.
"The revision of Angola's Outlook to Positive reflects the country's prudent
economic policies which have helped re-build and strengthen public and external
balance sheets. These measures should ensure that Angola is less vulnerable to
an adverse oil price shock," says Carmen Altenkirch, Director in Fitch's
Sovereign ratings group. "Angola's economy appears set for a period of sustained
growth, supported by improved economic policies and better understanding of the
risks associated with the commodity cycle. The budgeting process has improved,
enabling better management of revenue and expenditure. A lengthening track
record of macro, micro and financial reforms and continued strong economic
performance would put upward pressure on the ratings," added Ms Altenkirch.
The agency highlights that good progress on macroeconomic management needs to be
complemented with further improvements to the regulatory environment, governance
and respect for the rule of law. Poor governance and corruption remain major
impediments to addressing Angola's developmental challenges and an important
constraint on the rating. The government also needs to focus on developing the
small formal private sector, in order to reduce oil dependence, broaden the tax
base and create much needed employment opportunities.
The medium-term outlook for the economy is favourable, with growth averaging
above 6%. Crude oil output is forecast to rise from around 1.6 million
barrels/day (b/d) to over 2 million by 2014. High oil prices will keep the
current and fiscal accounts in surplus, which will continue to enable the
government to add to reserves. Fitch currently forecasts a budget surplus of
between 7%-8% of GDP, well ahead of the government's forecast, due to a more
realistic oil price assumption.
The authorities currently estimate a break-even oil price of USD68 p/b, at which
level the government could meet its expenditure requirements for a year, before
having to seek external funding, run down reserves, or substantially lower
expenditure. The establishment of an oil stabilisation fund and moves towards a
medium-term expenditure framework are encouraging. However, more needs to be
done to improve the transparency of the fiscal accounts and particularly the
government's relationship with SONANGOL (the state oil company).
Structural inflation remains a problem for the economy, with high transportation
costs and a large imported component, keeping the cost of living as well as
inflation at elevated levels. However, sound monetary policy and conservative
fiscal policy, has helped to bring inflation down and reduce volatility.
Fitch will monitor the impact of two recent pieces of legislation on the
domestic economy. A law requiring international oil companies to channel 80% of
their payments through domestic banks is being implemented. Fitch believes that
while this is in the long-term interests of the country, it needs to be
implemented very cautiously. Payment delays, which are not infrequent, need to
be substantially reduced in order to avoid hampering oil production.
Furthermore, the new law promises to provide a large boost to liquidity in the
banking system with some estimates pointing to an additional inflow of at least
USD10bn per year. The BNA will need to ensure that this does not fuel excessive
lending and inflationary pressures.
Fitch also has concerns about the new investment law, designed to promote
projects in less developed areas of the economy, which may have negative
implications for FDI into the non-oil producing sector. The new law aims to
attract investment to certain under-developed sectors. However, there is always
a danger that focused industrialisation strategies, where governments try to
'pick winners', will not have the desired effect on investment or allocates
resources inefficiently.
Structural and social issues are weaknesses for the rating. Infrastructure is
being addressed but still represents a major ongoing challenge. Reforms to
improve the business environment and governance that would encourage non-oil
investment, are proceeding slowly, if at all. The economy is poorly diversified.
Social indicators and the skills gap are weak, even compared with rating peers,
reflecting the war legacy when there was a lack of investment in this area.
Angola's UN Human Development ranking is very weak.
Angola's prudent policies have helped re-build and strengthen public and
external balance sheets. These measures should ensure that Angola is less
vulnerable to an adverse oil price shock. Although the agency would view
favourably continued formal engagement with the IMF, following completion of the
IMF programme, improvements in the policy framework encourage confidence in the
authorities' economic management.
Positive rating action would depend on continued strong macro and balance sheet
performance and the government entrenching and improving macroeconomic policies
and management as well as enhancing transparency and taking more decisive steps
towards improving governance in the public sector. However, critical for a
sustained upward migration of the rating are structural reforms including
improved governance and institutional quality as well as creating a more vibrant
non-oil private sector. The rise in non-concessional borrowing presents risks
and the government would need to implement projects within the context of debt
sustainability to preserve creditworthiness.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)