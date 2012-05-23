(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - --The global financial crisis levied a heavy toll on Caribbean
sovereigns, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a published report titled
"Caribbean Debt Is On The Rise".
Economic growth and foreign direct investment in the Caribbean have slowed
while the fiscal and debt profile of many sovereigns weakened. Caribbean
sovereigns increased net public-sector debt to 57% of the weighted-average
regional GDP in 2011 from 37% in 2008. Some factors, such as the weak global
economy, are temporary, but the Caribbean Basin also continues to struggle with
structural challenges.
"Compounding the economic decline and sluggish recovery are structural
weaknesses, including lower national savings rates than those of other emerging
market countries, persistent current account deficits, and a high reliance on
external financing," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kelli Bissett.
These factors increase the Caribbean nations' vulnerability to external
financial and economic shocks.
Standard & Poor's rates 10 sovereigns in the Caribbean Basin, including
Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Curacao, Grenada, Jamaica, Montserrat,
Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)