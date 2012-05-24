May 24 Shares of Pandora Media Inc (P.N) soared 14 percent on Thursday after the online streaming music service raised its outlook and reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

The decade-old company, which relies mainly on advertising for revenue and competes with traditional radio, satellite radio and upstarts like Spotify, has gained a toehold with listeners.

The company said on Wednesday that it had 150 million registered users, with about 52 million active listeners that have given it almost a 6 percent share of the U.S. radio listening market.

"Pandora is simply too big to ignore," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jordan Rohan wrote in a note to investors. "We continue to believe that audio is a great advertising medium for mobile devices."

Pandora reported that first-quarter revenue rose 58 percent to $80.8 million, blasting past analysts' average forecast of $74.3 million, as the company scooped up more advertisers. [ID:nL1E8GNFPF]

Pandora, a mostly free service that recommends music based on a listener's playlists, also raised its full-year revenue outlook.

Its shares rose $1.50 to $11.83 in morning trade on Thursday.

(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; editing by John Wallace)

