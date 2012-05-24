(Adds underwriters, detail)
By Andrea Johnson and Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, May 24 (IFR) - The US corporate bond market has
shown Facebook how it's done today, by pricing a bond offering
of almost $10 billion from United Technologies Corp (UTX),
making it the biggest investment-grade deal of the year.
Up to $38 billion of orders were placed with underwriters on
the deal, according to market sources. The six-part deal was
split into fixed-rate tranches of three-, five-, 10- and 30-year
maturities, as well as 18-month and three-year floating rate
pieces.
Getting the pricing right was crucial to the deal's success
and demonstrates the depth of the US bond market even during
turbulent times. There have been some wild swings in the
performance of new bond deals in recent weeks.
"Sizing and pricing this appropriately is going to be
crucial," said one market participant as the deal was being
marketed.
"If this can create some performance, it will send a very
positive signal to the marketplace that we've gotten to levels
that clear. If they "Facebook" this thing, it will be really
unfortunate."
UTX received the message loud and clear.
Unlike Facebook, which went for the highest pricing and the
biggest possible size when it priced its initial public offering
earlier this week, UTX left a generous amount of spread on the
table for investors, in recognition that it was asking a lot in
a market shaken by volatility.
The strategy worked.
"We heard it attracted over $32bn in orders, which is
incredible," said Rajeev Sharma, senior portfolio manager at
First Investors Management Company in New York.
"UTX is the type of name that is a cornerstone company for
an investment-grade portfolio, and investors have gotten to a
point where they have gone through so much and seen so much
volatility, that they just want a name that can withstand the
noise and UTX can do that."
UTX is raising the money to help fund the $18.4 billion
acquisition of Goodrich.
The deal ranks as the largest of 2012 so far, according to
IFR data, beating out four-part deals from Petrobras and
SABMiller, both of which totaled $7 billion.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and RBS were joint books
on the UTX deal.
AVALANCHE OF ORDERS
The issuer first whispered pricing on the bonds at levels
that offered as much as 45 basis points (bp) more than where its
secondaries were trading this morning.
The generous pricing sparked an avalanche of orders,
especially for the 10- and 30-year tranches. According to one
source the 10-year tranche alone - with initial price thoughts
around 150bp over Treasuries - attracted more than $8 billion of
demand.
That enabled UTX to tighten in price thoughts to launch
official price guidance about 10-15bp tighter than where it
first whispered the deal, and then tighten about 3bp-7.5bp at
launch.
At the end of the day UTX priced the three-year fixed-rate
notes 20bp tighter than initial price thoughts; the five-year
20bp tighter, the 10-year 15bp tighter and the 30-year 17bp
tighter.
UTX is rated A2 by Moody's and Single-A by both S&P and
Fitch.
According to Fitch Ratings, UTX plans to fund the Goodrich
acquisition with about $9 billion - $11 billion of debt, which
could include mandatory convertible debt. The company will also
assume about $1.9 billion of Goodrich debt, net of cash.
Divestiture proceeds and cash flow will cover the rest of
the purchase price.
The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval, which
Fitch expects will be granted, although the timing is still
uncertain.
(Reporting By Andrea Johnson and Danielle Robinson; Editing by
Ciara Linnane)