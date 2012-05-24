* Brazil, Australia, U.S. seen as main investment targets

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 24 BG Group Plc. BG.L plans to spend at least $30 billion to expand oil and natural gas output in Brazil by 2025, an investment expected to provide the British energy company with about a third of its future worldwide output, a top BG executive in Brazil told Reuters.

The investment estimate would fund BG's share of Brazilian oil ventures with Brazil's state-led Petrobras (PETR4.SA), Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) and two Portuguese companies, Galp Energia SGPS (GALP.LS) and Partex Oil and Gas, said Henrique Rzezinski, corporate affairs vice president at BG's Brazil unit.

Britain's BG expects to own 600,000 barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent output per day (boepd) in Brazil by 2020 or shortly thereafter, he said. That is equal to 90 percent of BG's total worldwide 2011 average production of 641,000 boepd.

Most Brazil output is expected to come from giant offshore fields in an area south of Rio de Janeiro known as "the subsalt."

"BG was a natural gas company originally, but it has also become an oil company with the subsalt," Rzezinski told Reuters in an interview at the company's Brazil's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. "Nobody has this potential to produce this much in Brazil with the exception of Petrobras."

Brazil is one of three key exploration and production markets for the company, the others being the United States, where BG is exploring for shale gas, and Australia, he said.

"Brazil has become an important area for the group, probably the most important of all," Rzezinski said.

The Brazil investments, $5 billion of which is budgeted for the next two years to start subsalt output, will raise the South American country's share of BG's production to between 30 percent and 35 percent in 2020, he added.

Brazil currently accounts for less than 3 percent, based on numbers from BG's website and the Brazilian government.

In February, BG Brasil had owned output of 17,743 boepd, making it Brazil's No. 6 producer, according to the ANP, Brazil's petroleum regulator.

Part of the first $5 billion of spending will be financed with proceeds of BG's $1.8 billion sale of its 60.1 percent stake in Comgas (CGAS5.SA), the natural gas distribution utility in Sao Paulo, he said. The sale to Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Cosan (CSAN3.SA) was announced on May 3. [ID:nL5E8G31U6]

Another $1.8 billion is expected to come from a loan from BNDES [BNDES.UL], Brazil's state-owned development bank.

The importance of Brazil to BG and to the world oil market is growing, a fact underlined last year by the appointment of a Brazilian, Fabio Barbosa, as BG's chief financial officer.

Brazil may surpass the United States to become the world's No. 3 oil producer with expected output of more than 8 million boepd by 2020, according to production estimates of Petrobras, OGX Petroleo e Gas SA (OGXP3.SA), Brazil’s No. 2 oil company by market value, as well as Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), Chevron (CVX.N), BG and other foreign oil companies.

Like BG's planned output, most of Brazil's oil is expected to come from giant, deep-water oil fields off Brazil’s coast near Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.

Those areas in the Campos Basin and Santos Basins, contain as much as 100 billion barrels of oil, according to the Brazilian Petroleum Institute at the State University of Rio de Janeiro.

That is enough to supply all of the needs of the United States, the largest consumer, for about 14 years, according to BP and Reuters calculations.

BG estimates its share of recoverable reserves in the five subsalt offshore blocks in which it owns stakes at 8 billion barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent (boe).

It owns stakes of 20 percent to 40 percent in those blocks. BG is the operator in one block and Petrobras in the rest.

While most of the production in Brazil is expected to be light crude oil, natural gas is still part of BG's plans.

"There is an enormous amount of gas in the subsalt associated with the oil, and we will pay important attention to this gas," he said.

While the subsalt has large gas resources, the problem will be transporting the gas to market. With the fields about 124 miles (200 kilometers) off Brazil's coast and in water 9,842 feet (3,000 meters) or more deep, designing and building pipelines will be difficult and expensive.

BG is already negotiating with Petrobras to use existing pipelines to move some of the expected subsalt gas, Rzezinski said.

BG, with partners Petrobras, Repsol and Galp, though, are exploring an alternative, the liquification of natural gas aboard floating plants operating on the high seas.

No such plant has ever been built, and the technology may be more expensive than pipelines. Three groups are doing preliminary engineering studies and work.

"Everything is under study," Rzezinski said.

To that end, some of the $2 billion the company plans to spend on research and development by 2015 will be spent on building a technology research center linked to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

The center will be BG's "principal research center on the whole planet," according to Rzezinski.

