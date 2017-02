NEW YORK May 24 The global copper market for refined copper was in a 110,000 tonne deficit in February versus a 46,000 tonne deficit in February 2011, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said late Thursday.

In February, world refined production stood at 3.21 million tonnes, compared with world refined usage of 3.32 million tonnes, it said in a release. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Gary Hill)