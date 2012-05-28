(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

* Loans seen growing 15-20 pct annually, Setúbal says

* Foresees more restrictive market for Brazil borrowers

* Sees no potential buyers for Redecard if tender fails

* Says takeover targets in Latin America remain pricey

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian borrowers face a more restrictive credit market for the coming years as banks ask for more collateral and balance declining interest rates and stricter loan disbursement standards, Itaú Unibanco Holding (ITUB4.SA) Chief Executive Roberto Egydio Setúbal said on Monday.

Growth in lending is likely to slow to about 15 to 20 percent annually, from a previous growth rate of up to 30 percent a year, Setúbal, who heads Brazil's largest nongovernment bank, told the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

As local interest rates fall to record lows and are "likely

(to) stay there in a sustainable manner," banks might demand that borrowers place more collateral to obtain credit and shift focus from consumer loans to corporate, mortgage and investment-related credit, he said. Profitability could also suffer in the process, he added.

"I see a change in the mix and the dimension of credit expansion for the years to come," he said. "Credit expansion will come slower, especially for personal loans."

Setúbal's remarks underscore the risk of lackluster profit performance for Brazilian banks in coming years, as a government push to cut the highest borrowing costs among the world's top 10 economies hampers revenue. Consumers pay rates for credit card and overdraft loans above 150 percent a year.

Setúbal also said that a government growth model based on hefty credit expansion is running out of steam, yet not in a worrisome way. "Trees can't keep growing sky-high forever," he said.

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has instructed state-controlled lenders to speed up disbursements and cut rates to force private sector rivals to follow suit. Some analysts say the risk of such strategy is forcing private banks to assume a less prudent stance on lending at a time when loan defaults are creeping up and Brazil's economy is struggling to regain momentum.

As banks grow stricter when assessing borrowers, defaults will decline, Setúbal added. Currently, Itaú Unibanco is grappling with a spike in delinquencies, especially in its auto loan segment, where "over-excitement" triggered by strong economic growth in 2010 led to a rapid expansion of those loans.

EXPENSIVE TARGETS

Shares of Itaú Unibanco are down 15 percent this year, partly because rising defaults and political pressure on banks have fanned concerns over future profits. Investors have also cited the worsening of euro zone debt woes as a reason to exit banking stocks around the world.

Itau Unibanco has been looking for takeover opportunities across Latin America but the resilience of some fast-growing economies like Perú, Chile and Colombia has kept prices for some targets "too high," Setúbal said. Itaú Unibanco will not buy a bank experiencing difficulties or enter a country where the financial system is in turmoil just for the sake of expanding abroad, he added.

The primary target is a well-established retail banking franchise. Among other markets, the lender has looked for acquisition targets in the United States and Mexico, Setúbal said.

"There are no plans to make a purchase that could transform the bank," he said. In Brazil, the largest banks are not under pressure to buy rivals because their capital levels remain sound.

The debt crisis afflicting some European nations has made some lenders there less appealing despite their depressed valuations. The scenario looks suitable for a wave of consolidation among European financial institutions, he added.

NO BUYER FOR REDECARD?

Setúbal acknowledges the challenges facing Itaú Unibanco's plan to pay $6.81 billion to buy out card payment processor Redecard RDCD3.SA, but remained confident the tender "will succeed at the price we offered."

In February, the São Paulo-based lender offered to buy the 49.99 percent of Redecard it does not already own at 35 reais per share. Minority shareholders have ordered the company to hire an independent adviser to evaluate Itaú Unibanco's proposal and value the shares.

If the tender fails to win shareholder approval, it is unlikely that bidders will make offers for Redecard at the price Itaú is offering, Setúbal added.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Additional reporting by Esteban Israel and Paula Laier in São Paulo; editing by Matthew Lewis)

((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com)(+55-11-5644-7714)(Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: LATAM SUMMIT/ITAU UNIBANCO

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.