May 29 Patriot Coal Corp PCX.N, which warned last week that a big customer may default on a contract, sparking concerns about the company's financial health, replaced its chief executive on Tuesday.

The St Louis-based coal producer said Chairman Irl Engelhardt will take over as chief executive officer, succeeding Richard Whiting, who is leaving Patriot after serving as president and CEO since the company was spun-off from Peabody Energy BTU.N in 2007.

The company's stock rose 5.69 percent to $2.60 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, on a day when most U.S. coal company stocks rose on an upgrade of the sector by Goldman Sachs.

Patriot said Engelhardt, who will remain chairman, will have overall responsibility for the company and will focus on corporate strategy, financing activities, corporate development and optimization of Patriot's asset portfolio.

Last week, Patriot said it was talking with lenders on a new revolving credit facility and new term loan facility for a total of $625 million from Citigroup Global Markets Inc, Barclays Bank Plc and Natixis, New York Branch.

It also said it has engaged Blackstone Group and continues to work with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, its long-standing counsel, to achieve "an optimal financing package."

Earlier, it lowered its revenue estimates after warning that a key customer might default on a sales contract, exacerbating concerns about Patriot's ability to improve liquidity.

(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

