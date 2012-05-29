* CEO says counting on U.S. recovery to bolster pipeline
* Order backlog in March hit lowest since 2006
* CEO sees approval for China private jet factory by July
(Adds executive comments, background)
By Brad Haynes and Carolina Marcondes
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA),
the world's largest maker of regional jets, is counting on a
recovery in the United States to offset weaker demand from
Europe, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit,
Frederico Curado said the U.S. regional aviation market is
poised fo r growth af ter years of stagnation, which should
bolster the company's ord er pip eline from a more than five-year
low.
"Reliance on the North American market is growing," Curado
said at the Reuters office in Sao Paulo. "Our expectation there
is for growth this year, compensating the decline in Europe."
That could reverse Embraer's earlier efforts to diversify
away from business in the United States, which made up just 20
percent of net revenue last year, down from 68 percent in 2005.
While Embraer is kicking off new sales campaigns in the
Un ited States, Curado said prospects in Europe are limited for
now to smaller options fr om e xisting contracts. European
business may continue slipping from a quarter of total revenue
in 2011 and a third in the prior two years.
Steady growth in Latin America and Asia continues to support
Embraer's aim to expand revenue by as much as 7 percent in 2012
from last year, even as a weak global economy reduces appetite
for its commercial and executive jets.
Embraer's order backlog, a gauge of its ability to weather
industry downturns, slipped to $14.7 billion at the end of
March, or less than three years worth of revenue. It was the
first time since 2006 that the bac klog fell below $15 billion.
Curado said t he company aims to halt its backlog's slide in
2012 and replace each regional jet delivery with a new order.
The recent sales slowdown is far less severe than what the
company saw after the 2008 financial crisis, he added, when
credit for aircraft purchases dried up.
Airlines' financing option s are slimmer than before that
crisis, Curado said, but a greater participation of state banks
and leasing companies has ensured enough credit for new orders.
NEARING GREEN LIGHT IN CHINA
Embraer's shrinking pipeline was due largely to canceled
orders for private jets, following a global slump in executive
aviation. But Curado said he has seen recent signs of growing
interest in business jets, indicating a recovery originally
expected next year could come sooner than expected.
Asian executive jet sales in particular could see a boost
when Embraer gets permission to build Legacy business jets in
China, cutting down on the cost and inconvenience of selling
planes that require import licenses.
"The local production of the Legacy is a pillar of Embraer's
executive aviation platform in China," Curado said, adding that
he expects final authorization for the factory in June or July.
A recent agreement between Chinese state plane maker Comac
and Embraer's Canadian rival Bombardier (BBDb.TO) to develop
commercial aircraft raised no concerns for Curado, wh o said
Chi na ha s shown no signs of carving up its aviation market.
"It's not just about the product. Having a local industrial
operation is important, because there the government is
everything: client, regulator and final authority," he said.
Embraer expects Chinese demand for new regional jets to
total 975 aircraft by 2030. The company sold 90 commercial jets
in China from 2000 through September of last year, accounting
for 70 percent of the Chinese market for aircraft smaller than
120 seats. [ID:nS1E7 8K0E0]
Curado also maintained his hopes for a growing fleet of
Embraer's regional E-Jets in Brazil after local airlines Azul
Linhas Aereas Brasileiras and Trip announced on Monday a merger
to form the country's third-biggest carrier. [ID :nL1E8GS4U0]
"It's good news for competition," Curado said. "I don't
think they will have any problem with regulatory approval."
Analysts say the new company may present a more credible
challenge to Brazil's dominant airlines, TAM TAMM4.SA and Gol
(GOLL4.SA), which control about 80 percent of the domestic
market.
