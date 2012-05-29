* Chairman Engelhardt replaces CEO Whiting

* Will focus on improving financial structure

* Stock rises over 5 percent

May 29 The chairman of Patriot Coal Corp PCX.N took over as chief executive on Tuesday, vowing to improve the financial structure of the company, which warned last week that a big customer might default on a contract.

The St Louis-based coal producer said Irl Engelhardt will assume the CEO role, succeeding Richard Whiting, who is leaving Patriot after serving since the company's 2007 spin-off from America's No. 1 coal producer, Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N.

Analysts said Engelhardt's task will be to convince Wall Street of Patriot's financial health and hammer out a new $625 million loan package.

"They are still in discussions with the banks and Mr Engelhardt has the reins of the company now," said analyst Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray Carret & Co. "It will be up to him to see if the banks are willing to lend a hand."

Engelhardt, 65, was not immediately available to talk to Reuters. But he said in a company statement that he and President Bennett Hatfield will focus on "improving Patriot's competitive position, as well as its financial structure."

Patriot's stock was up 5.7 percent at $2.60 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, on a day when most U.S. coal stocks rose on an upgrade of the sector by Goldman Sachs.

"Engelhardt has a sterling reputation at the helm of Peabody where he oversaw its growth for 15 years. So this will generally be viewed positively," said Pipes.

He said the company struggled in the Central Appalachian coalfields because of a large pension liability legacy and a challenging economic climate of low prices and high costs.

Coal companies in the region comprising Virginia, West Virginia and eastern Kentucky have cut production in recent months as coal prices fell, especially for thermal coal used in power generation. A relatively mild winter lowered the demand for electricity and low natural gas prices have encouraged some utilities to switch away from coal to power their plants.

"Central Appalachia is very expensive (to mine) and it is tough for producers like Patriot," said William Burns, an analyst with Rice Johnson in New Orleans.

In a news release, Patriot said Engelhardt, who will remain chairman, will have overall responsibility for the company and focus on corporate strategy, financing activities, corporate development and optimization of Patriot's asset portfolio.

Last week, Patriot said it was talking with lenders about a new revolving credit facility and new term loan facility for a total of $625 million from Citigroup Global Markets Inc, Barclays Bank Plc and Natixis, New York Branch.

It also said it engaged Blackstone Group and continues to work with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, its long-standing counsel, to achieve "an optimal financing package."

Earlier this month, it lowered revenue estimates after warning that a key customer might default on a sales contract, exacerbating concern about Patriot's ability to improve liquidity.

