* Oil at $70-$80 a barrel will not disrupt plans-CEO

* Tubarão Azul output seen 30,000-40,000 b/d in 2012

* OGX expects Tubarão Martelo output start in 2013

* Tubarão Martelo needs unitization accord with BP

By Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 OGX Petroleo e Gas (OGXP3.SA), Brazil's No. 2 oil company by market value, can maintain its offshore oil and gas exploration and production plans even if a Greek departure from the euro and a Chinese economic slowdown slash as much as a third off the price of oil, the company's chief executive said.

"Even at $70 to $80 a barrel, we can make money, continue our programs," Paulo Mendonça said in an interview in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. "If it goes lower, to $60 or $70 a barrel, most companies will be in trouble."

Brent crude oil, a benchmark for world prices, could fall to as low as $60 a barrel, a price not seen in nearly three years, if a disorderly departure of Greece from the euro zone causes a deep recession, Alberto Ades and Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts wrote on May 23.

"If it goes to $60 a barrel it will be temporary," Mendonça said. "I think $120 to $125 a barrel is a good price. What really scares me is if oil goes to $150 a barrel, that could really hurt the world economy."

Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.38 percent on Tuesday to $106.70 a barrel. After reaching a 43-month high of $128.40 on March 1, oil has slipped about 17 percent.

OGX is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista and his Rio de Janeiro-based EBX group. OGX began operations in 2007 and drilled its first wells in late 2009. It produced its first oil on Jan. 31 in an offshore oil block northeast of Rio. [ID:nL2E8CS0ED]

"The four and a half years that it took us to go from nothing to offshore production is unprecedented in the history of oil production," Mendonça said.

The area, which was declared commercial on May 14 and baptized "Tubarão Azul," is producing about 17,000 barrels a day from two wells.

Output should rise to 40,000 to 50,000 barrels a day in the second quarter of 2013, he said.

As recently as March 23 OGX said it planned to reach that level by the end of 2012. [ID:nL1E8EN1OC]

Year-end output is now estimated at 30,000 to 40,000 barrels a day, after a third well comes on line, Mendonça said.

OGX says Tubarão Azul has an estimated 110 million barrels of recoverable oil, or enough to supply all U.S. needs for about six days and all Brazilian needs for more than 40 days.

That estimate could rise to 150 million barrels, Mendonça said.

The estimate does not include oil in separate accumulations in the rest of the larger Waimea prospect, Mendonça said. Waimea areas outside of Tubarão Azul hold another 500 million to 900 million barrels of recoverable oil.

Elsewhere, OGX plans to begin producing in the Tubarão Martelo field 70 kilometers north of Tubarão Azul in 2013. Tubarão Martelo was declared commercial in April. Before production starts, OGX will have to complete unitization talks with BP.

A "small part" of the Tubarão Azul reservoir extends into an area operated by British oil company BP (BP.L), Mendonça said.

Unitization is the process by which lease holders share out oil reservoirs that lie beneath more than one lease.

OGX, which has 32 offshore oil blocks, 24 in the Campos Basin and seven in the Santos basin, also plans to begin output from its Brazilian on-shore natural gas fields in Brazil's Northeast. It owns those fields with MPX Energia MPXE3.SA, the gas and electrical power unit of Batista's EBX Group.

The Gavião Real gas field, declared commercial April 29, is expected to produce 6 million cubic meters of gas a day (cu.m/d) by sometime in January 2012. With gas from the Gavião Azul field, also declared commercial April 29, production will eventually be ramped up to 9 million cu.m/d.

The first gas will be used to generate electricity at MPX plants nearby and sold to Brazil's power grid. The company is also looking at expanding output to make chemicals or to sell to commercial gas distributors.

