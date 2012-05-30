(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

By Antonio De la Jara and Alexandra Ulmer

SANTIAGO, May 30 Chilean steel and iron ore producer CAP SA CAP.SN estimates it could invest at least $3.5 billion to $4 billion from 2015 to 2018 as it mulls plans to propel iron ore production to 30 million tonnes, CEO Jaime Charles said on Wednesday.

The miner is upbeat about brisk Chinese demand and sees less new global production coming on line than estimated, forecasting iron ore prices will hold in a $100 to $120 per tonne range in the next four years.

"We haven't seen a slowdown (in China) ... We're fairly confident that this year will again be a good one for the company," Charles told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit. "Today the market is very tight. There's going to be a downward trend in iron ore prices, but not a very pronounced one."

Benchmark iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI is currently trading around $134 a tonne, down from highs of over $190 early last year, as fears of a slowdown in top consumer China pummel prices for steel's key raw material.

CAP, Chile's third-largest industrial group, aims to add 6 million tonnes of iron ore to its current production of around 12 million by 2015. It will then ponder plans to buoy output to 30 million tonnes, he said.

"As of 2015 ... the total of projects we're evaluating cost at least $3.5 billion to $4 billion," Charles said. "The draft is fairly advanced. If all goes well, the decision will be taken at some point in the second half of next year."

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

For more stories on the summit: [ID:nL1E8GTHOT]

(Reporting By Antonio de la Jara and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Simon Gardner and Matthew Lewis)

((alexandra.ulmer@thomsonreuters.com)(Twitter: @ReutersChile, @AlexandraUlmer)(+562-370-4229)(Reuters Messaging: alexandra.ulmer@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: LATAM SUMMIT/CAP INVESTMENT

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.