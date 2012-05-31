(Adds Context News and links.) (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Antony Currie

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) will suffer some pain if Moody’s whacks it with a triple downgrade. The biggest concern is that Morgan Stanley’s derivatives business will be ravaged. But that overlooks a number of factors that should allow Chief Executive James Gorman and his team to navigate the triple-B shoals.

For starters, the other two rating agencies, Fitch and Standard & Poor’s, have already conducted their reviews of the industry and are holding Morgan Stanley’s rating steady at single-A. That means clients who use ratings to determine which companies to conduct business with can still use the firm.

Second, Morgan Stanley can transfer most of its derivatives book to a higher-rated subsidiary. Its retail bank would be ideal. That’s where behemoths like JPMorgan (JPM.N) house theirs – and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) transferred virtually all of its business there after it and Morgan Stanley became banks in the 2008 financial crisis.

Morgan Stanley has been far slower at following suit. Credit Suisse reckons utilizing it properly could add as much as 25 cents a share to annual earnings by reducing funding cost. Now, though, regulators are nervous about allowing the firm to shift more trades into it.

But it also has a triple-A-rated derivatives subsidiary set up a couple of decades ago that it can bring back into service. It might not be as economical a way of running its derivatives book as the banking subsidiary, but it would offset many fears from those clients still jittery about dealing with the bank’s triple-B investment bank.

A Moody’s cut would not be painless. The company’s borrowing costs may go up, but with bond spreads already far higher than Goldman’s, that already looks baked in. Morgan Stanley would also face almost $10 billion in collateral calls – though it would also have the chance to renegotiate many of the affected contracts. And some ratings-sensitive clients are likely to take their business elsewhere regardless. UBS reckons a $850 million revenue drop is the worst-case scenario. Assuming a 35 percent pre-tax margin and tax rate, that’s a $200 million hit to the bottom line.

For a firm still struggling to post decent returns, that’s money it would rather not lose. But it’s hardly cause to panic.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Moody’s is expected to announce the results of its review of 17 major banks shortly. Morgan Stanley faces a downgrade of up to three notches, which would leave the bank with a Baa1 rating, just a few notches above junk status. Fitch and Standard & Poor’s are maintaining the bank’s rating at single-A.

- In its first-quarter 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May, Morgan Stanley announced that a downgrade to Baa1 could require the firm to post up to $9.6 billion in extra collateral on outstanding derivatives contracts.

