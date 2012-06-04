(For other news from Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, click here)

SANTIAGO, June 4 Chile's largest industrial conglomerate, Empresas Copec, is worried about a slowdown in top trade partner China and Europe's debt crisis, but it is in a solid position and will push ahead with a $1.4 billion investment plan this year, the company's chief executive said.

Copec COP.SN, which owns the world's second-biggest wood pulp producer, third-largest commercial fishing company, and the main fuel distributor in Chile and Colombia, is on the lookout for more investment opportunities, CEO Eduardo Navarro told the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit.

In the United States, where Copec recently acquired a particle board plant in North Carolina, the company intends to use its operations there as a launching pad for expanding within the U.S. and for exports to Mexico, he added. It is also looking at Colombia after spending some $800 million there since 2010.

"One looks with concern at current economic developments, because you see that in recent years we've relied on China's motor and in order for the world to be stable in the long-term, there need to be more motors of growth," Navarro said in an interview at his office in Santiago. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a video of the interview: link.reuters.com/pyw58s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The $1.4 billion figure is "a huge investment in difficult and turbulent times", he said. Copec has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, making it the second largest company on Santiago's stock exchange.

"But there are two important points to make, which are firstly that the world has always had turbulence, the world is cyclical, and since we've always been an international company, it's the scenario that we've always lived with. There are good years and bad," Navarro added.

Copec will set aside 55 percent of investment this year for its forestry unit and 41 percent for its fuel businesses, with the remainder going to its fishing and other companies. Last year, the company invested $1.9 billion.

Copec's nearly $2 billion Montes del Plata pulp mill in Uruguay, which it is developing in a joint venture with Finnish paper maker Stora Enso (STERV.HE), is nearly 50 percent complete and on track to enter operations in the second quarter of 2013.

Surplus energy produced by Montes del Plata's planned biomass plant will likely be injected into Uruguay's power grid, Navarro said.

"The natural thing is to grow in countries nearby and with similar cultures, so it's natural to go to Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia, but we are also already in the United States, which is a different culture," Navarro said.

The regional diversification of Copec's operations, the wide spectrum of businesses it participates in, and the vast number of nations it exports to, place the company in a "solid position" to buffer turbulence in international markets, he added.

Copec reported in late May that its first-quarter profit fell by nearly 50 percent, hurt by falling wood pulp prices and a fire at a plywood panel factory which hit volumes. [ID:nL1E8GT56E]

Falling international pulp prices also recently took a toll on the quarterly results of Fibrek Inc FBK.TO, which is being acquired by Resolute Forest Products ABH.TO, Mercer International Inc MRIu.TO (MERC.O) and Stora Enso, among others. [ID:nL4E8G9A24] [ID:nL4E8G38OC] [ID:nL5E8FO7G4]

Copec has said that pulp prices have leveled out and are recovering from last year's slump.

The addition of new wood pulp production capacity, however, could eventually pressure prices further this year.

"We could see prices decline even further in the latter half of the year on expectations for the startup of new production capacity at the international level," said Felipe Mercado, head of studies at brokerage Banchile Inversiones.

Copec's quarterly results should benefit either way from a lower base of comparison in the second half of the year, Mercado added.

