TORONTO, June 4 Research In Motion's share price slid below $10 on Monday on renewed fears of further declines in BlackBerry sales just days after the smartphone maker warned that it expects to report a fiscal first-quarter operating loss.

"Our checks indicate that U.S. BlackBerry sales likely declined further in May, while inventory remained relatively stable," said PacificCrest analyst James Faucette in a note to clients.

RIM's shares were down 6.4 percent at $9.60 at 1.30 p.m.

(1730 GMT) on the Nasdaq, while its Toronto-listed shares were 6.5 percent lower at C$9.99. The stock has not traded at these levels since late 2003.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company's announcement last Tuesday that it had hired bankers to commence a strategic review has so far done little to quell investor fears about Research In Motion's prospects and the stock has fallen nearly 15 percent in the past week alone.

($1=$1.04 Canadian)

