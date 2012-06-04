(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today published a report that
examines the likelihood of Greece leaving the eurozone and the potential impact
of this on the creditworthiness of other sovereigns in the region (see Sovereign
Rating Implications Of A Possible Greek Withdrawal From The Eurozone published
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
We believe there is at least a one-in-three chance of Greece exiting the
eurozone in the coming months, following national elections on June 17. This
could be brought about by Greece rejecting the reforms demanded by the
troika--the European Commission, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and
European Central Bank (ECB)--and a consequent suspension of external financial
support. Such an outcome would, in our view, seriously damage Greece's economy
and fiscal position in the medium term and most likely lead to another Greek
sovereign default.
However, we note that the potential impact on other "peripheral" sovereigns in
the eurozone would be less clear cut. We believe that other sovereigns would
be unlikely to follow any Greek exit, having witnessed the resulting economic
hardships and long delay in harnessing benefits from national currency
devaluation, and that in the meantime their European partners would provide
additional support to discourage further departures.
The report says that European policymakers would be keen to demonstrate that
Greece is a special case. We would expect growing financial support and
leniency in the face of slipping targets for other sovereigns embroiled in the
debt crisis. Accordingly, we currently do not consider that a Greek withdrawal
would automatically have any permanently negative consequences for other
peripheral sovereigns' prospects of continuing eurozone membership. For the
same reasons, it is our base-case assumption that a Greek exit by itself would
not automatically trigger further downward sovereign rating actions elsewhere.
Subsequently, much would depend on the robustness of the response from
European policymakers, the ECB, and the IMF. We expect that a Greek exit would
likely strengthen the resolve of other countries receiving external support to
pursue reforms and avoid the economic consequences of an exit, and we consider
it likely that the ECB would respond vigorously to any sustained rise in
borrowing costs for other sovereigns.
However, we believe the response of core eurozone member states is less
predictable. Without appropriately sized and flexible financial mechanisms,
the likelihood of a lasting restoration of confidence in major eurozone
financial institutions over the near term is doubtful, especially at the
periphery.
Although such a reluctant policy response is not our base-case assumption, it
could lead to further sovereign debt restructurings in countries other than
Greece and downward pressure on our ratings on affected sovereigns.
The report also examines the potential losses that official creditors might
face, including the IMF, European Financial Stability Facility (European
Financial Stability Facility (AA+/Negative/A-1+), and European Investment
BankEuropean Investment Bank (AAA/Negative/A-1+), in the event of a Greek exit.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)