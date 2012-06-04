* Files Supreme Court complaint to contest new taxes

BRASILIA, June 4 Brazil's National Industry Confederation (CNI) said on Monday it had filed a complaint with the country's Supreme Court against new taxes imposed by key mining states, saying they violate the constitution and are disproportionate.

The two biggest mining states, Minas Gerais in the southeast and Para in the far north announced a new levy on mineral production last December to recoup the cost of extra policing required to watch over local mining facilities. [ID:nL1E7NG5WS]

The announcement of the levies came amid ongoing deliberations in the government over a new mining code that officials say is likely to raise the level of royalties paid while possibly offsetting this with reductions in other taxes.

In Minas Gerais, the new tax was set at 2.18 reais ($1.07) per tonne of iron ore extracted, nearly 1 percent of the spot price of iron ore currently of around $135 per tonne .IO62-CNI=SI. Para, home to the biggest iron ore operation of Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA) imposed a levy three times as big at 6.45 reais per tonne.

The CNI's complaint, which also takes in similar new taxes in the smaller northern state of Amapa, argues the charges go far beyond the cost of policing mining facilities.

The confederation also argues states already earn far more from mining than the cost involved in providing police surveillance for the sector.

Vale has previously said it would contest the taxes, which it says are illegal.

($1 = 2.0403 Brazilian reals)

