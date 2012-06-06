NEW YORK, June 6 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc's CEO Robert Greifeld said NASDAQ "owes the industry an apology" for technical problems associated with the exchange's Facebook initial public offering on May 18, according to an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Greifeld also said he and staff have undergone "an entirely clinical, analytical" review of Facebook's IPO to calculate losses. (Reporting by Walden Siew)