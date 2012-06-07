SANTIAGO, June 7 Shares in Chilean retailer La Polar LAP.SN surged Thursday on a report that the CorpGroup conglomerate, led by local businessman Alvaro Saieh, will snap up a controlling stake in the embattled department store.

Online paper El Mostrador reported that CorpGroup, which has units in retail, communications and banking, including CorpBanca COB.SN, will subscribe to the full amount of La Polar's $240 million capital increase, which the retailer says it needs to avert bankruptcy.

Last year, CorpGroup, through two of its units, bought a 10 percent stake in La Polar.

"It's a possibility that the market has been considering, it wouldn't be too far fetched, but at this point it's still only a rumor," Rodrigo Andaur, head of research at brokerage FIT Research, said of the El Mostrador report.

CorpGroup and La Polar declined to comment. Sources close to the matter said the report was "untrue" but declined to go on the record. It was not immediately clear why.

La Polar shares jumped as much as 7 percent and were up 5.4 percent in afternoon trading, sharply outperforming a 0.77 percent rise in Chile's IPSA .IPSA blue chip share index.

La Polar averted bankruptcy last year after it was engulfed in one of the nation's biggest financial scandals in years.

The company has said it uncovered losses in recent years running into hundreds of millions of dollars. It admitted unilaterally refinancing loans to hundreds of thousands of clients with overdue bills, sending its debt liabilities soaring.

The scandal wiped out as much as $1 billion of its market valuation, triggered a criminal investigation, and prompted the firing of several senior managers.

(Reporting by Moises Avila and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Simon Gardner and John Wallace)

