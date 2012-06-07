Overview

-- We upgraded the Republic of Ecuador to 'B/B' from 'B-/C' on sustained higher levels of investment that indicate improved growth prospects and higher levels of government revenues.

-- Higher levels of financing from China, combined with increased oil revenues, have allowed for greater public-sector investment.

-- Ecuador's recent history of default and inconsistent economic policies remain as credit constraints. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term sovereign rating on the Republic of Ecuador to 'B' from 'B-' and the short-term rating to 'B' from 'C'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects the perceived improvement in the government's willingness, as well as capacity, to service its debt due to improved financing options and higher oil production and economic growth prospects. The perceived increase in willingness to pay its debt reflects Ecuador's recent track record in paying, on a timely basis, interest on its sole external bond due 2015 (which the government's debt commission ruled as a legitimate obligation) and on its bilateral and multilateral debts. Furthermore, the government's improved relations with private-sector investors, especially in the key oil and mining sectors, is an important element in our evaluation of the government's more pragmatic economic policymaking stance. Due to the government's implementation of policies to boost public-sector and foreign direct investment, both economic growth prospects and government revenues have risen, which have improved the government's capacity to pay its debts. Real GDP per capita growth soared to 6.6% in 2011; however, it's expected to moderate to just under 3% in 2012. Higher oil production and prices, combined with additional funding from China, have provided the government with needed financing and allowed for higher public-sector investment. Additionally, greater legal transparency surrounding the rules for investing in the oil and mining sectors has begun to yield new investment in these areas in the form of foreign direct investment. Standard & Poor's expects investment in hydroelectric projects and in the key oil and mining sectors to nearly double in 2012-2014 from the 2011 level, helping keep total investment at about 25% of GDP, up from 22% in recent years. As a result, Standard & Poor's expects the government's low debt to GDP ratio to remain in the 20% area during the next three years. However, some of the considerations that led to Ecuador's 2008-09 debt default remain as credit constraints. The default was a result more of a lack of willingness, than ability, to pay: debt was only 25% of GDP prior to the default. The default has limited the government's financing options to date, as the international capital markets have remained closed to Ecuador. Monetary policy flexibility is very limited because of the use of the U.S. dollar as the local currency. Ecuador also has no lender of last resort. Ecuador's current account has moved into small deficits from surpluses, as imports connected to new foreign direct investment have risen. International reserves cover just over a month of current account payments. Outlook The stable outlook balances the government's low debt burden and good growth prospects with continued uncertainties surrounding its willingness to pay its debts. Sustained high growth prospects, improved external indicators, and the government's ability to access international markets could lead to further improvements in creditworthiness. On the other hand, the ratings could come under pressure if prospects for the oil sector deteriorate significantly or the political environment worsens, leading to instability. Creditworthiness could also come under pressure if higher fiscal deficits lead to a growing debt burden and balance of payments pressures. Related Criteria And Research Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From Ecuador (Republic of) Sovereign Credit Rating B/Stable/B B-/Positive/C Transfer & Convertibility Assessment Local Currency B B- Senior Unsecured B B- Recovery Rating 4 4 Not Rated Action

To From Ecuador (Republic of) Senior Unsecured NR D

