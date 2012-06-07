(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 7 - Overview
-- The political environment in Honduras has stabilized since the ouster
of former President Zelaya, enabling the government to implement reforms and
focus on long-term problems.
-- We raised our foreign and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on
Honduras to 'B+/B' from 'B/B'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will
maintain moderate fiscal deficits in 2012 and 2013 and maintain its low
external and overall debt burdens.
Rating Action
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
foreign and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on Honduras to 'B+' from
'B' and affirmed the 'B' short-term foreign and local currency ratings. The
outlook is stable, and the transfer and convertibility assessment is 'BB'.
Rationale
The upgrade follows the government's ability to restore good ties with
external donors and reduce domestic political tensions, thereby creating an
environment for recent progress in fiscal and pension reform and gradual
exchange rate flexibility. The government has reformed the largest public
sector pension fund, INPREMA, reduced its actuarial deficit, and modestly
improved its fiscal revenue. That, along with GDP growth of 3%-4% this year,
could contain the general government deficit to about 3% of GDP in 2012. The
central bank has also taken steps to gradually float the national currency
within a narrow band, allowing it to depreciate 0.8% in 2011 and a further
1.5% as of June 2012.
Monetary and fiscal rigidities and shallow domestic capital markets are credit
constraints. The country's weak public institutions, low level of workforce
skills, and security challenges from organized crime hinder its growth
prospects. Honduras' low public-sector debt--31.5% of GDP in 2011--and a
favorable external debt profile, resulting from past debt forgiveness, support
the ratings. Concessionary loans account for 45% of the government's total
debt. Inflows of foreign direct investment, financing from multilateral
financial institutions and bilateral lenders, and remittances should more than
fully finance the current account deficit this year, expected to be about 8.5%
of GDP.
The government is negotiating with the IMF for a new 18-month stand-by
agreement, following the expiration of the last one in March. We believe that
an IMF program could enhance investor confidence and help contain possible
fiscal slippage as the country prepares for general elections in November
2013. Similarly, a strong political commitment to fully implement recent
changes in tax laws could strengthen the government's revenue base amid
pressure for more spending during the pre-election period.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the recently achieved
political stability will be sustained through the next election cycle. We
expect the government to largely avoid boosting spending in the pre-election
period in order to keep the fiscal deficit at levels that do not place more
strain on debt management, given the rapid growth of internal debt in recent
years. We expect that the level of drug-related violence will remain high
over the next several years, affecting both the quality of life and investment
growth prospects, but we expect that it will not materially affect economic
policy.
An improvement in Honduras' medium-term fiscal outlook that helps to stabilize
the recent increase in internal debt, as well as higher GDP growth prospects,
would boost fiscal flexibility. That, along with continued progress to
gradually boost flexibility in the exchange rate could give the government
greater capacity to absorb the impact of negative adverse shocks, leading to a
higher rating. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if political stability
deteriorates, resulting in a poorer fiscal outlook and a rising burden of
public-sector debt. An unexpectedly precipitous fall in foreign exchange
reserves would weaken confidence in the currency, undermining economic
prospects and leading to a lower rating.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Honduras (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Stable/B B/Positive/B
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency BB BB-
