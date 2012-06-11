WASHINGTON, June 11 The U.S. Supreme Court said on Monday it would hear an appeal by Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) of a ruling that upheld class certification of a securities class-action lawsuit accusing the biotech company of failing to disclose safety information about two products used to treat anemia.

The justices in a brief order agreed to review a ruling last year by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in California that a federal district court did not abuse its discretion in certifying the class.

At issue were the anti-anemia drugs Aranesp and Epogen. The lawsuit said the alleged misrepresentations covered the period from April 2004 through May 2007.

Amgen was accused in the lawsuit of exaggerating the safety of its products for U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved uses.

The plaintiff, a state pension fund called the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds, claimed in the lawsuit that Amgen misrepresented its marketing practices by saying it promoted its products solely for on-label uses when it promoted off-label uses.

The appeals court ruled the plaintiff to win class certification must plausibly allege, but does not have to prove, that Amgen's misrepresentations were material.

Amgen appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that a district court must demand proof of materiality in such securities fraud lawsuits before class certification. It said the plaintiff failed to prove the alleged misrepresentations had a material impact on Amgen's stock price.

Amgen also said in the Supreme Court appeal that in such cases the district court must allow the defendant to present evidence rebutting the applicability of the securities fraud theory used in the lawsuit before certifying the class.

Amgen was supported in its appeal by a number of business trade groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America as well as former commissioners and officials of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case during its upcoming term that begins in October, with a ruling likely early next year. The case will be heard by eight of the nine justices. Justice Stephen Breyer took no part in considering the appeal.

The Supreme Court case is Amgen v. Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds, No. 11-1085.

(Reporting By James Vicini; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

