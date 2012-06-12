(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Agnes T. Crane

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Warren Buffett seems to believe in all 100 percent. A bid for assets of bankrupt ResCap, a huge order for luxury jets and the result of a charity auction for lunch with the Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N)(BRKb.N) chairman, all over the last couple days, reveals the full scope of his thesis.

First, the Oracle of Omaha seems somewhat bullish on the American Dream, even after mistiming a rebound in U.S. housing. He forecast a comeback in early 2011 and then admitted this year he was “dead wrong.” Berkshire’s renewed interest in ResCap, a mortgage lender felled by the subprime crisis, is of course partly driven by its role as a major creditor. But it also suggests Buffett has taken a view that the 99 percent will be a full part of the recovery.

Buffett also is long the multimillionaire set. Berkshire’s NetJets unit, which affords the rich who don’t have their own private planes the ability to avoid the hoi-polloi when flying, ordered 425 new aircraft on Monday for $9.6 billion. For a company that was almost permanently grounded a few years ago, the huge purchase marks a dramatic turnaround. It also speaks volumes about Buffett’s confidence that the 1 percent will rise above the sluggish economy.

The billionaire octogenarian also is bridging the yawning income gap, building on his pledge to give away most of his fortune when he dies. An anonymous bidder agreed over the weekend to pay a record $3.5 million to dine with Buffett. It’s the sort of prize reserved exclusively for one end of the income ladder, but also provides a windfall for those at the opposite end. The auction’s proceeds go to GLIDE, a San Francisco-based charity that caters to the poor.

Fragile markets and stunted growth have left most of the world’s investors struggling to decide whether to put risk on or off - and scrounging for the precise best spot where to do so. Buffett isn’t discriminating, at least when it comes to the U.S. economy. He typically takes a longer-term view than most can imagine or stomach. But his apparent optimism on such a broad scale is a welcome anomaly.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Berkshire Hathaway’s private jet-sharing company NetJets said on June 11 it plans to order 425 new aircraft from Cessna and Bombardier (BBDb.TO) in a deal valued at $9.6 billion.

- Separately, Warren Buffett’s conglomerate offered to buy Residential Capital’s mortgage unit, which filed for bankruptcy protection on May 14. ResCap is a unit of Ally Financial, the former finance unit of General Motors (GM.N). Berkshire also made an initial bid for ResCap’s loan portfolio that the mortgage lender planned to sell to its parent for $1.4 billion.

- Finally, an anonymous bidder paid $3.46 million to dine with Buffett at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan as part of an annual fundraiser for San Francisco-based charity GLIDE. The winner from the two previous years, Ted Weschler, joined Berkshire last year to help run the firm’s stock investments.







Buffett charity lunch auctioned for $3.46 mln [ID:nL1E8H72L1]

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Martin Langfield)

