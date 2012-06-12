By Jim Finkle and Noel Randewich

June 12 Leading anti-virus software maker Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) warned of a shortage of experienced security experts in the United States, making it difficult for companies to recruit qualified staff to protect their networks.

Symantec Corp (SYMC.O) Chief Executive Enrique Salem told the Reuters Media and Technology summit in New York his company is working with the U.S. military, other government agencies and universities to help develop new programs to train security professionals.

"We don’t have enough security professionals and that’s a big issue. What I would tell you is it’s going to be a bigger issue from a national security perspective than people realize," he said on Tuesday.

Reuters last month reported that the National Security Agency is setting up a new cyber-ops program at select universities to expand U.S. cyber expertise needed for secret intelligence operations against computer networks of adversaries. The cyber-ops curriculum is geared to providing the basic education for jobs in intelligence, military and law enforcement. [ID:nL1E8GM6ET]

Salem's comments echo those of other technology industry executives who complain U.S. universities do not produce enough math and science graduates.

He pointed to UK banks as one industry already struggling to find enough network security experts.

“Because there’s such a concentration of financial services companies there, there’s not enough security expertise already in London. We see it. Banks can’t find enough security professionals," he said.

