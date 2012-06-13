(Repeats June 12 story with no changes to headline or text)

* Forecast 2015 copper surplus at risk- Codelco CEO Keller

* Euro zone debt woes, China slowdown spooking industry

* CEO says copper price volatility to continue in short-term

* World top copper miner aims to propel output to 2.1 mln tns

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, June 12 Miners are deferring investments because of a crisis in Europe and a slowdown in China - potentially eroding a copper surplus forecast for 2015, Chile's state copper giant Codelco's CEO Thomas Keller said on Tuesday.

World No. 1 copper producer Codelco [CODEL.UL] plans to spend $27 billion by 2020 to lift annual output to 2.1 million tonnes from this year's aim of around 1.7 million - sticking by its plans despite current global woes.

It is also seeking a deal with global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) in an acrimonious spat over that company's coveted south-central Chilean properties, home to what could become the world's fifth largest copper mine.

Copper prices CMCU3 have fallen sharply in recent weeks on fears the euro zone debt crisis could spread and signs that two top emerging economies, India and China, are starting to falter.

"There's lower optimism in the industry ... There are companies postponing their investment decisions, which implies the balance between demand and supply will continue to be tight in the medium term," Keller said in one of his first interviews since taking over earlier this month from former CEO Diego Hernandez, who resigned due to differences with the board. [ID:nL1E8GOJKG]

"It's even putting at risk the small surplus expected in 2015," he said in written answers sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

Many have expected the copper market, dogged by chronic shortfalls due to declining ore grades, labor stoppages and weather woes, to tilt into surplus from around the middle of the decade as new supply is seen coming on stream.

Financial troubles around the world will likely cause price volatility in the short-term, Keller said. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange settled at $7,395.5 per tonne in the official session, down about 0.33 percent, from the previous day's close. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FACTBOX-Codelco's copper output [ID:nL1E8EN41I] Q&A - Anglo-Codelco spat [ID:nL1E8GP72U] TABLE-Codelco, Anglo American Sur copper output [ID:nL1E8GMAJQ] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Though state-owned firm Codelco has often said that its own expansion projects wouldn't be at risk even if prices were to fall further, Keller said the miner is "worried" about delays in new energy projects and soaring costs for power in Chile.

Chile's energy grid is reeling from years of underinvestment, compounded by a devastating earthquake in 2010, droughts and surging environmental opposition to key projects.

"We're worried about delays in various (energy) investments announced in previous years, because we need to be sure we're going to have energy before starting to build new projects," Keller said.

"But we also have to guarantee the cost of that energy, as price increases in the last few years have reduced the sector's competitiveness compared with other countries."

Codelco's ambitious projects, which include transforming century-old, massive Chuquicamata into an underground operation, need to stick to budget and time frames to guarantee profitability, Keller added. The company is not weighing building a port, he said.

Codelco hopes to gather around $2 billion this year through its own resources and amortization, Keller said. The company could issue debt later this year if market conditions are favorable, he has said.

The legal battle between Codelco and Anglo is suspended until Friday of next week to allow the mining titans to reach a deal in their bitter dispute over Codelco's long-standing option to buy a minority stake in the coveted Anglo American Sur properties, including the flagship Los Bronces mine. He declined to comment on the confidential talks. [ID:nL1E8GU6TB]

Financing for the miner's bid to buy the stake would not be a problem, he added.

The miners have been embroiled in a dispute after Anglo preemptively sold 24.5 percent of the properties from under Codelco, frustrating Codelco's bid to exercise an option to buy up a 49 percent stake in the proprieties.

Los Bronces - ironically formerly known as La Disputada, or 'the disputed one'- is adjacent to Codelco's Andina mine, and its soaring output would be a welcome boost for Codelco.

(Writing By Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by David Gregorio)

