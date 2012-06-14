By Poornima Gupta and Nadia Damouni

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 14 Dell Inc DELL.O is the "strategic bidder" that offered to buy Quest Software QSFT.O for about $2.15 billion in cash, sources familiar with the matter said, confirming the PC maker is the unidentified acquirer Quest said was topping a rival offer by Insight Venture Partners.

Quest shares leaped more than 9 percent to finish at $26.06 on Thursday, after the software maker said in a statement it had received an offer from a "strategic bidder," without naming that company.

The offer of $25.50 per share from the unidentified bidder marked a 7 percent premium to Quest's Wednesday close of $23.86.

On-again, off-again talks between Dell and Quest broke off last month. The PC maker at that time was planning to offer between $23 and $26 per share to buy the software maker [ID:nL1E8H1J9P]

Dell declined to comment.

(Editing by Gary Hill)

