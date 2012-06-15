(Updates to rephrase introduction and to add link to Martin Gruenberg's speech.)

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Wilson Ervin is senior adviser to the chief executive of Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and a former chief risk officer of the firm.

A Breakingviews article last week [ID:nL1E8GU6T3] specified the right objective - big U.S. banks should not be too big to fail, and should never need to be bailed out like Spain’s Bankia (BKIA.MC). But the writers added a catch: “Uncle Sam might be able to wind down a firm the size of the sick Spanish bank without doling out taxpayer aid. But coping with systemically important financial institutions like Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Citigroup (C.N) - known in the jargon as Sifis - is a different matter.”

They’re right that it’s different, but the reality may be a surprise. It’s perhaps the most secret success story of the post-crisis reforms, but the United States has slowly developed a credible, workable tool to handle the failure of the biggest banks. Contrary to the opinion expressed in the Breakingviews article, I believe it is now easier for the United States to handle a big bank failure than for Europe to handle Bankia

(though the EU has recently announced reforms aimed at fixing that).

Borrowing from the format Breakingviews used, here are some key questions and the answers.

So despite skepticism in some quarters, are bailouts dead in America?

Basically, yes. First, the chances of a Bankia-style bailout look pretty remote stateside. The powers of the Federal Reserve to support a failing bank - so called “open bank assistance” - have been severely constrained. And asking Congress for a repeat of the Troubled Asset Relief Program bailout probably has about a zero chance of success.

So how would a failing bank be handled?

Well, go right to the biggest U.S. banks, the Sifis. Dodd-Frank reforms gave the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp the authority to handle a big bank in trouble, under something called “Orderly Liquidation Authority,” or OLA. Initially, the idea seemed to be that the FDIC would sell or liquidate these banks, just more carefully than the disastrous Lehman event of 2008. But a giant yard sale is unlikely to work in the real world, given the size, complexity and importance of these firms. Many people, including me, remained skeptical that this was a credible and sustainable solution. But the story didn’t end there.

Is that where these “living wills” come in?

Not exactly. While much effort is going into these blueprints for an orderly wind-down, the United States requires banks to prepare them based on the existing bankruptcy code. After Lehman’s collapse, few people actually think that the code in exactly the current form is a smart way to handle a giant bank failure. Living wills have some benefits, but they alone won’t solve the too-big-to-fail problem.

So would you handle this with a merger with a strong bank?

That’s an option, but it gets tricky with the largest banks. Not many acquirers could swallow a troubled $1 trillion dollar balance sheet, even in pieces. And regulators may be leery of creating something even bigger and more complex, especially in the middle of a crisis.

So how would the FDIC deal with a failing mega-bank?

The agency explained the policy last month, in a detailed speech by Martin Gruenberg (r.reuters.com/rub38s), the acting chairman. The plan is essentially to use OLA powers to execute a high-speed Chapter 11 process, designed for banks. Call it a fast-track recapitalization.

It would work by moving all the assets and banking activities into a new, well-capitalized bridge bank, so there is no interruption of banking functions for individuals or businesses. It would leave behind the equity and some of the holding company debt in the old shell. The amount of debt left behind can be adjusted to make sure the new bridge bank has more than enough assets to cover the liabilities that are moved into it. Effectively, this process creates new equity at the bridge bank, enough to ensure it is well capitalized. Losses at the old bank would then be apportioned based on creditor seniority, so the equity would be wiped out first, then subordinated debt and so on.

So the FDIC has it covered?

We don’t know for sure - we don’t have all the details. But the core powers for a successful, practical resolution of a big bank are in place. The approach the FDIC has chosen avoids many of the difficult cross-border legal issues that could otherwise get in the way. There’s no quick sale needed and a complex bank needn’t be untangled over a weekend. The regulator can focus on the immediate priority, restoring the bank back to a sound capital footing, and execute other business changes afterwards if needed. The strategy is simple and focused enough to work, even in an almost overnight emergency.

It’s that simple?

In fairness, the FDIC faces a few other challenges. It has to get a decent estimate for the true value of the bank, including at what levels assets should really be marked. It needs to restore sufficient liquidity as well as capital. And culpable management must be replaced in a hurry. The regulator’s staff would also have to coordinate with other jurisdictions around the world to make sure operations weren’t interrupted. None of these are trivial, but all of them become much easier when the core bank is well capitalized again.

Is this a bailout in disguise?

No. Taxpayer money is not at risk; only private capital is. Private-sector equity in the old bank is lost and some of the old bank’s debt is converted into equity in the new bank. There’s no government handout.

But can we have any confidence something so new will work?

This process is new for big banks. But the FDIC has been resolving smaller banks successfully for decades. Moreover, the path chosen for big banks is built on the same financial techniques that are tried and tested with large firms in other industries: the Chapter 11 bankruptcy and recapitalization process. And frankly, we need something new given the obvious lack of good options in the last crisis.

Does the market believe in the FDIC’s process?

Bank debt is much more expensive than it was in the pre-crisis years. This is an important indicator that the market understands that banks are riskier, perhaps even that they can fail. The funding costs of Sifis now reflect a substantial premium for that risk in a way they didn’t before.

Does this mean too big to fail is history?

The new framework isn’t perfect and there’s still important work to do. But we now have a real, practical alternative to the systemic risk of a Lehman failure on the one hand and the moral hazard of bailouts on the other. This is one area where many observers, including Breakingviews, haven’t recognized enough progress. Too big to fail should be getting its burial rites.

