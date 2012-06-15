By Megan Miller

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The daily deals website was the fastest company to achieve $1 bln in sales. Frank Sennett’s new book, “Groupon’s Biggest Deal Ever,” gives a blow-by-blow account of the startup’s rapid ascent. But investors looking for clues to Groupon’s sustainability may be disappointed.

- “Groupon’s Biggest Deal Ever: The Inside Story of How One Insane Gamble, Tons of Unbelievable Hype, and Millions of Wild Deals Made Billions for One Ballsy Joker,” by Frank Sennett, was published by St. Martin’s Press on June 5.

