NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early June to a six-month low on worries about deterioration in the jobs market and Europe's festering debt crisis, a survey released on Friday showed.

STORY: [ID:nL1E8HF51N] TABLE [ID:nN9E8GO004]

COMMENTS:

SHARON STARK, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND FIXED-INCOME DIRECTOR, STERNE AGEE, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

"The news has been negative on the economy and you combine that with the escalating problems in Europe and consumers are scared. The decline in the stock market doesn't help. Consumers started the year feeling a little better and they get hit with another storm and that's done a fair amount of damage to their psyche. Household net worth is down. Europe is imploding. Not that Europe really impacts them, but it's hearing this bad news day in and day out. It's on the news every single day."

ANDREW GRANTHAM, ECONOMSIT, CIBC WORLD MARKETS, TORONTO

"Both the current economic conditions and economic outlook balances suffered falls of around five points on the month, suggesting that recent weak hiring is seeing consumers reassess their current financial positions. Meanwhile developments overseas and at home appear to be making them more cautious on the future outlook as well.

"While the U.S. data today would on their own be negative for stocks, speculation that central banks will act to prevent a worst case outcome after the weekend’s elections appears to be supporting sentiment at the moment."

JOE MANIMBO, MARKET ANALYST, TRAVELEX GLOBAL BUSINESS PAYMENTS, WASHINGTON

"It's more convincing evidence that the economy is stuck in low gear. We've had a steady stream of negative data that increases pressure on the Fed to do more. It's certainly supportive of the yen rally we've seen."

LAWRENCE GLAZER, MANAGING PARTNER AT MAYFLOWER ADVISORS IN BOSTON

"What's shocking is how disappointing the data is still. It reflects the general malaise on Main Street right now. Consumers and investors have been hit with a wave of uncertainty and that's reflected in this."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stocks held earlier gains [.N].

BONDS: U.S. Treasury debt prices also maintained earlier gains [US/].

FOREX: The dollar held onto earlier losses versus the yen while the euro pared losses versus the dollar [FRX/].

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300) Keywords: USA ECONOMY/SENTIMENT

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.