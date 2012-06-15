(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 15 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Arab Republic of
Egypt's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from
'BB-' and Long-term local currency IDR to 'B+' from 'BB'. Both ratings have a
Negative Outlook. The agency has also downgraded the Country Ceiling to 'B+'
from 'BB-'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR is affirmed at 'B'.
The downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect increased uncertainties surrounding
the political transition following yesterday's ruling by the Supreme
Constitutional Court to annul parliamentary elections and dissolve parliament.
"Whatever the ultimate outcome of these events, the political and policy making
process has been complicated, delaying the likely implementation of the
comprehensive macroeconomic and structural reforms needed to kick start recovery
and ease financing strains" says Richard Fox, Head of Middle East and Africa
Sovereigns at Fitch.
Before these latest events, the economic situation had shown some signs of
easing with, in particular, international reserves rising slightly in April and
May after several months of sharp decline. However, the need to re-run
parliamentary elections will, at the very least, delay the emergence of a
workable and inclusive governance structure. Popular reaction to the dissolving
of parliament remains unclear at this stage. Although the incumbent, military
appointed, government will remain in position for the time being, it will need
to come to a working arrangement with whatever president emerges from this
weekend's elections. This will add a further element to Egypt's already complex
political equation. Meanwhile, the re-writing of the constitution will be
further delayed with the result that the new president's powers will be unclear
and the longevity of any new parliament uncertain.
Such political uncertainty could weaken confidence and heighten near-term
economic and financial pressures facing Egypt. Nor is it conducive to the taking
of critical macroeconomic and structural policy decisions required to catalyse
Egypt's economic recovery, alleviate budget and external financing strains and
return the public finances to a sustainable path.
The two-notch downgrade of the local currency IDR reflects Fitch's judgement
that increased domestic financing challenges, as reflected in sharply increased
treasury bill yields over the past year, and the increased resort to foreign
currency linked domestic debt, has equalised the risks to foreign currency and
local currency debt service. In comparison to the high domestic debt burden,
Egypt's foreign currency debt burden remains relatively light.
The ratings will remain under downward pressure until political uncertainties
begin to resolve, a functioning governance structure begins to take hold and an
economic adjustment programme is put into place.
A sustained outbreak of political violence or other political setbacks that make
the transition to political stability longer, more uncertain or ultimately less
likely to succeed would lead to a downgrade. Evidence that prolonged political
uncertainty was exerting a greater cost on the economy could also lead to a
downgrade. By contrast, the emergence of a stable governing structure which
could focus on key economic and structural policy decisions, including progress
toward an IMF agreement, would help to stabilise the rating.
