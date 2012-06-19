(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Like industrial gas, revenge is best served cold. So it is for Airgas ARG.N, a U.S. seller of hydrogen, helium and the like, which successfully saw off a $5.8 billion hostile bid from Air Products (APD.N) last year. The onetime prey has dramatically outperformed its rival since, exposing the offer as too stingy. A smaller deal in Latin America may help Air Products revive growth but is a poor substitute for Airgas.

The year-long battle was an epic M&A fight. It ended with a landmark 158-page decision in Delaware court over poison pill defenses and shareholder rights. The ruling led Air Products to abandon its bid. With the dust settled, it has become apparent why Air Products fought so hard for its quarry.

The Airgas claim that the bid undervalued it seemed dubious at the time. After all, Air Products offered a 38 percent premium and then raised its bid by another 15 percent. Still, Airgas is vindicated for now. Its shares have climbed 32 percent since February 2011, reflecting its 40 percent growth in net income. By contrast, shares of Air Products have tumbled 12 percent, with the bottom line shrunken by 3 percent.

The divergence of fortunes owes something to luck. U.S. demand has bounced back, favoring Airgas. Air Products has been handicapped by deteriorating conditions in Europe, which accounts for a third of its revenue.

This partly explains why Air Products has turned its attention to Chile, where growth is expected to be faster than in the United States. Of course, the more robust outlook is also baked into the $884 million price for two-thirds of the Andean Indura [INDUR.UL].

The 13 times 2011 EBITDA Air Products is paying exceeds its own multiple of 8.3 times - and even the 10.7 at which Airgas trades. And compared to the transformative prospects of the Airgas acquisition, the scale of the Indura deal - about 5 percent of Air Products’ market value - is too small to jumpstart the laggard buyer. Expanding into faster-growing markets is sensible, but for suffering shareholders of Air Products, the funds might have been better used to increase the offer for Airgas.

