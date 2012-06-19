* Reactor reduced as heat wave moves into U.S. Northeast

* Entergy did not say when unit would return

* Smoke was observed in reactor, no one was injured

(Adds company comment)

June 19 Entergy Corp (ETR.N) reduced output of the 620-megawatt Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant Monday afternoon following an electrical failure in one of two recirculation pumps.

Now is not a good time to have a nuclear reactor at reduced power, with homes and businesses expected to crank up their air conditioners later this week when a short heat wave is expected to move into the U.S. Northeast.

High temperatures in Boston, the biggest city in New England, are expected to climb from the mid 70s Fahrenheit on Tuesday to the mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The electrical failure produced some smoke in the reactor building and, by procedure, the operators took precautions in temporarily restricting access," a company spokesman said in an email.

Entergy reduced Vermont Yankee from full power early Monday to 38 percent early Tuesday.

A spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Neil Sheehan, told Reuters one of the plant's two recirculation pumps tripped Monday afternoon. He said smoke was observed coming from a lube oil pump for the recirculation pump and the fire brigade responded.

Sheehan said the event caused no safety issues and noted the plant can continue to operate within single-loop mode with one recirculation pump.

Entergy did not say when the plant would return to full power.

Recirculation pumps are used to change the reactor power by varying the flow of cooling water.

The recirculation pumps are located in the reactor building and are not safety related, the company spokesman said.

The other pump is operating normally and the plant will remain at reduced power while an investigation is conducted and any necessary repairs completed, the company spokesman said.

Some reactors have run at reduced power with only one recirculation pump for weeks.

---------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Vermont COUNTY: Windham TOWN: Vernon OPERATOR: Entergy Nuclear OWNER(S): Entergy Corp CAPACITY: 620 MW UNIT(S): General Electric Boiling Water Reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: $183 million TIMELINE: 1972 - Reactor enters commercial service 2002 - Entergy buys reactor for $180 million from Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power and enters a 10-year power purchase agreement to sell power back to the former owners for about 4.5 cents per kilowatt hour until 2012 when the original license expires Jan 2006 - Entergy files with NRC to renew the original 40-year operating license for an additional 20 years Jan 2010 - Entergy identifies tritium leak Feb 2010 - Vermont Senate votes 26-4 against authorizing the Vermont Public Service Board to issue a certificate of public good that would allow for the license renewal. Vermont is the only state in the nation with the authority to block a license renewal. The state gained that authority when Entergy bought the plant. Mar 2010 - Entergy stops tritium leak Nov 2010 - Entergy mulls sale of Vermont Yankee Mar 2011 - NRC approves of 20 year extension of operating license Mar 2011 - Entergy drops plan to sell plant Apr 2011 - Entergy files complaint in federal district court in Vermont to block the state from forcing the plant to cease operation in March 2012 when the original operating license was to expire Jul 2011 - Entergy decides to spend about $100 million to refuel the reactor in October ($65 million for the fuel and $35 million for the refueling work) Sep 2011 - Trial in federal district court before the Honorable J. Garvan Murtha decides not to block state from shutting reactor Jan 2012 - Judge Murtha rules in favor of Entergy and Vermont Yankee - state cannot shut plant Feb 2012 - Vermont appeals Judge Murtha's decision in favor of Entergy Mar 21, 2012 - Date first federal operating license was to expire Mar 2032 - Renewed license expires (Reporting By Scott DiSavino in New York and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)