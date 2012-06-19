By Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK, June 19 Increasing steel imports from Russia, Ukraine and Brazil into Asia are pressuring already-weak steel prices, the chairman of Taiwan’s largest steelmaker, China Steel Corp (2002.TW), told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Competition among importers, who are already selling at ever-lower prices, is the fiercest in Southeast Asia, Jo Chi Tsou said on the sidelines of the AMM Steel Success Strategies conference.

"The market is very unstable; Russia and Ukraine and even Brazil are selling cheaper slab and hot-rolled coil in Asia," Tsou said.

But Asian nations are also exporting more, which is a worrying sign as it reflects growing desperation by producers to sell abroad at bargain prices because demand in home markets is weak.

"We also see Chinese exporters are more anxious to sell and Japanese and Korean are very much anxious to sell. When you see that they are lowering the prices and are anxious to sell, that means their own home market is not too good and they have to export," he said.

Steel demand has decreased significantly in recent months as end-users keep their stock levels low due to the uncertain global economic outlook, Tsou said.

China Steel, which produced at 110 percent of capacity last year, has cut capacity to 100 percent, in line with lower orders.

"We do not do inventory production. We produce according to the orders. Currently customers are buying less and want to have smaller inventory, so we are going to have more time to do the equipment maintenance," Tsou said.

"End users are being more conservative in terms of their production planning. Everyone in the supply chain is becoming more cautious."

