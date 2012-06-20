(Repeats to more subscribers)

* Edward Jones seeks 20,000 brokers, $1 trillion assets by 2020

* Brokerage seeks net new 680 US brokers, 65 in Canada this year

* Firm notes it has fallen short of hiring goals 7 of past 9 years

NEW YORK, June 20 Edward Jones, financial advisers to middle class America, plans to hire about 8,000 brokers and nearly double its client assets over the next eight years, an expansion that will test its ability to grow profitably with mostly home-grown talent. By the end of 2020, the employee-owned partnership hopes to employ 20,000 advisers overseeing $1 trillion in client assets, up from less than 12,000 advisers and $634 billion in assets at the end of March. That would create an adviser force larger than that of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney or Merrill Lynch.

Being bigger "will help us to be top of mind, to being the first choice for individual investors," Edward Jones managing partner James Weddle said in an interview.

Getting there could be a challenge. Edward Jones has fallen short of its yearly hiring goals for most of the past decade. Then there's the enormous financial investment of growing by hiring and training new brokers.

St. Louis-based Edward Jones spends about $100,000 turning a graduate or career-changer into a licensed adviser. Assuming half of the rookies won't build a money-making practice, reaching 20,000 brokers means spending $1.6 billion.

But Weddle says that investment quickly generates a positive return, since even brokers who start with no clients generally start producing revenue as soon as they receive their licenses - sometimes by taking over smaller accounts from a veteran broker. And more than 90 percent of brokers are profitable after four years, said Weddle, who started from scratch when he joined Edward Jones in 1976 as its 200th adviser.

LOFTY GOALS

Most brokerages expand through acquisition or by recruiting advisers who arrive with a money-making book of business. But Edward Jones screens thousands of applicants each year, hiring hundreds and then training them to become licensed brokers over six months. It's like building a sports team almost entirely with players from the minor leagues.

Rookies open small offices and build a business from the ground up. The firm has expanded from about 300 offices in 1980 to 11,390 at the end of February. Last year Edward Jones earned $482 million of profit on $4.5 billion net revenue serving more than 7 million clients, mostly Mom & Pop investors. The average Edward Jones client has roughly $90,000 of assets, based on March 31 figures.

"Our industry tends to disparage investors with $100,000, but we think that's a pretty attractive opportunity," Weddle said. Even among brokers with at least 10 years in service at Edward Jones, the average household had $187,000 in assets.

But, with such small accounts, reaching the goal of $1 trillion in client assets means the firm needs to bring in a lot of new clients and convince existing ones to do more business.

Edward Jones hopes to tap into trillions of dollars from 79 million Baby Boomers heading into retirement age who may want help managing money from pension and workplace savings.

The firm estimates 40 million Boomer households fit the profile of its core customer: a conservative, long-term investor who wants to work with a trusted adviser. Capturing a fraction of that group would help the firm meet its goals, Weddle said.

Meanwhile, Edward Jones also plans to expand beyond its traditional focus on mutual funds and into an array of investments, insurance, banking services and loans - in an effort to get more business from each account.

Last year Edward Jones generated $4.5 billion in net revenue, which breaks down to $368,000 a broker. That's up from $325,000 in 2010 and $276,000 in 2009, gains that reflect both rebounding markets and efforts to cull laggard advisers.

LOSING GROUND

Recently, though, Edward Jones lost some ground in its efforts to recruit and retain brokers.

The company in its latest annual report said it has not achieved its hiring goals in seven out of the past nine years. Its broker ranks - 12,202 at the end of March, compared with 12,616 at the end of 2010 - have also been reduced by poaching and higher broker-production standards that led to departures.

Despite these headwinds, Weddle said, Edward Jones managed to increase headcount by 4 percent a year in the past decade.

That " is lower than what we've historically grown, but with higher standards. We're going to get there," Weddle said of the firm's latest growth goals, which equate to growing broker headcount by 5 percent, and assets by 10 percent, annually.

Edward Jones will slightly exceed that pace this year, when it expects to hire 680 advisers in the U.S. and 65 in Canada.

"These (goals) are lofty numbers, but they're not out of line" with reasonable growth rates, said Cerulli Associates analyst Bing Waldert.

INCREASING THE ODDS

To help boost production further and meet headcount goals, E dward Jones has also expanded its efforts to hire experienced brokers and veterans. So far this year, it has hired 164 brokers away from competitors, Weddle said. The firm also this year will train as many as 600 veterans leaving military service.

Edward Jones has also become more selective in screening applicants to identify candidates who are self-starters, Weddle said. And the firm is pairing 60 percent of its rookies with experienced advisers through various jump-start programs to help them generate revenue faster. New advisers can work in the offices of a veteran broker, or in an asset-sharing program where they take over smaller clients from partners - or both.

Since about 75 percent of customer leads come through referrals from existing clients, said Fusion Advisor Network's Philip Palaveev, a consultant to financial advisers, going it alone can be a disadvantage to rookies starting from scratch.

"Seeding new brokers with accounts gives them the chance generate their own referrals," Palaveev said, adding that the success of these pairings depends on the coaching ability of the veteran broker.

