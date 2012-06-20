NEW YORK, June 20 James Kroeker, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's chief accountant since 2009, is leaving the agency in July to re-enter the private sector, the SEC said on Wednesday.

Kroeker has been a key figure in the SEC's upcoming decision on whether to move U.S. companies to international accounting standards. He has been guiding a staff report due out soon that will help SEC commissioners decide whether to switch to international standards.

He served as staff director of an SEC study of fair value accounting standards mandated by Congress in 2008 and led efforts at the SEC to improve off-balance sheet accounting.

Kroeker was a partner at Big Four accounting firm Deloitte & Touche LLP before joining the commission in 2007 as deputy chief accountant.

"If I were in his shoes, I would expect to face many opportunities," said Bruce Pounder, director of professional programs for SmartPros, a firm that provides education for accountants. "Most folks who have had experience on the staff of the SEC are highly valued in the private sector." (Reporting by Dena Aubin; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Leslie Gevirtz)