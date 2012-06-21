June 21 The Investment Company Institute on
Thursday issued the following money market mutual fund assets
report:
"Total money market mutual fund assets decreased by $20.86
billion to $2.533 trillion for the week ended Wednesday, June
20, the Investment Company Institute reported today. Taxable
government funds decreased by $2.21 billion, taxable
non-government funds decreased by $18.50 billion, and tax-exempt
funds decreased by $150 million.
Retail: Assets of retail money market funds increased by $850
million to $891.14 billion. Taxable government money market fund
assets in the retail category increased by $1.84 billion to
$189.89 billion, taxable non-government money market fund assets
decreased by $930 million to $514.68 billion, and tax-exempt
fund assets decreased by $50 million to $186.58 billion.
Institutional: Assets of institutional money market funds
decreased by $21.71 billion to $1.642 trillion. Among
institutional funds, taxable government money market fund assets
decreased by $4.05 billion to $679.72 billion, taxable
non-government money market fund assets decreased by $17.56
billion to $877.79 billion, and tax-exempt fund assets decreased
by $100 million to $84.67 billion.
ICI reports money market fund assets to the Federal Reserve
each week. Revisions are due to data adjustments,
reclassifications, and changes in the number of funds reporting.
Historical weekly money market data back to January 2008 are
available on the ICI website."
NOTE: ICI's Web site is www.ici.org
(Washington newsroom)