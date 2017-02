NEW YORK, June 21 BlackRock Inc portfolio manager Daniel Rice is leaving the firm in the wake of a potential conflict of interest that involves Rice's family business and holdings in the BlackRock Energy & Resources Fund , which he co-manages, a spokeswoman said on T hursday.

BlackRock said on Saturday that Rice was stepping down as co-manager of the firm's energy mutual funds. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew)