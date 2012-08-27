Aug 27 () - *=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Aug. 27] Aa2 *1.04 Fontana Jt SD #8, WI, GO 10:30 AM 8.50 Moorhead ISD #152, MN 11:00 AM Aa3 *4.01 Prescott, WI, GO 11:00 AM A+ 27.15 Watertown-Mayer ISD #111, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 *6.37 La Grange Vlg, IL, GO 11:15 AM Aa3 10.50 Moorhead, MN, GO 11:30 AM A *2.84 Eudora, KS, GO 12:00 PM A+ *1.31 Fort Stockton ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 *3.10 McHenry, IL, GO 12:00 PM *1.51 Seymour, WI, GO 12:00 PM A1 *10.00 Clearfield Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM A *3.29 Cypresswood Util Dt, TX, GO 01:00 PM *2.66 Swift Co Hsg & Redev Auth, MN, RE 01:00 PM *7.96 Quakertown Borough, PA, GO 12:15 PM A+ *10.00 Linn-Mar Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM A+ *2.56 N Muskegon Pub Schs, MI, GO 02:00 PM [Aug. 28] AA 22.41 Boulder County, CO, RE 11:00 AM Aa2 *10.00 Beloit SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 2.22 Beloit SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM A+ *7.23 Cuero, TX, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 19.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 11:00 AM 18.00 Harborfields Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM 13.22 Ames, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aaa *7.08 Apple Valley, MN, GO 12:00 PM AA- *3.17 Derby, KS, GO 12:00 PM *2.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #2, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aaa AAA 23.74 Gwinnett County, GA, GO 11:00 AM *6.26 Hardin Co Wtr Dt #2, KY, RE 11:00 AM MIG1 26.04 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM 11.93 Clyde-Savannah Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM A+ *1.20 Howell, MI, GO 11:30 AM 1.87 Morristown (Town), NJ 11:30 AM *3.50 Upper Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *4.90 Monroe Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 12:00 PM AA 7.63 Schertz, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Aug. 29] A *1.86 Fort Bend Co MUD #81, TX, GO 11:30 AM 14.50 W Babylon UFSD, NY 10:30 AM Aa1 *1.58 Boxford (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 12.08 Broome County, NY 11:00 AM 35.00 Greater Southern Tier BOCES, NY 11:00 AM A2 *5.83 Greenport (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM 23.00 Hauppauge UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *4.08 Lebanon Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *1.63 Pulaski Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM 13.90 Rockland (Town), MA 11:00 AM Aa1 4.84 S Carolina Assoc of Govt Org, SC 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 17.43 Trumbull (Town), CT 11:00 AM *2.03 Lavallette Borough, NJ 11:30 AM *2.50 Maine (Town), NY 11:30 AM *1.98 Pulaski Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:30 AM Aa2 AA 21.40 Trumbull (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM 2.96 Kentucky Interl Sch Transp, KY, RE 12:00 PM Aa1 88.67 S Carolina Assoc of Govt Org, SC 12:00 PM *2.12 Montgomery Co MUD #115, TX, GO 02:00 PM 12.06 S Carolina Assoc of Govt Org, SC 01:00 PM [Aug. 30] *3.50 Brazoria Co MUD #31, TX, GO 11:00 AM AA *5.70 Mill Valley, CA, RE 01:00 PM 8.20 Binghamton, NY 11:00 AM *3.00 Bridgehampton UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *2.24 Chester Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 31.00 Commack UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 12.59 Commack UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 6.92 Glassboro Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.04 Harlan Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM 14.00 Southampton UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 45.19 Terre Haute, IN, GO 11:00 AM A1 *8.82 Waynesboro Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM Aa3 *2.44 Erwin (Town), NY, GO 11:30 AM 4.09 Rome, NY 11:30 AM AA- *3.19 Bellevue, KY, GO 12:00 PM *7.90 Oklahoma Co ISD #6, OK, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 04] *2.00 Monmouth, IL, GO 11:00 AM *1.76 Belle Plaine, MN, GO 12:00 PM *4.65 Belle Plaine, MN, GO 12:00 PM 8.10 Central Islip UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *2.87 Fort Bend Co MUD #185, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.88 North Hudson Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM *3.50 Laurel, MS, RE 05:30 PM [Sep. 05] A 11.98 Ceres USD, CA, RE 12:30 PM *3.16 Hermantown, MN, GO 11:00 AM A *2.88 Tipton Comm SD, IA, RE 11:00 AM 1.10 Churchville-Chili Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *8.50 Hanover (Town), MA 11:00 AM *4.85 Montauk UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 5.00 Plainedge UFSD, NY 11:00 AM AA+ *2.00 Shenandoah Sch Bldg Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM 20.00 South Huntington UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 5.30 South Huntington UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *10.00 Sag Harbor UFSD, NY 11:30 AM Aa2 7.70 Fort Bend Co Wtr Cntr Imp 2, TX, GO 03:30 PM [Sep. 06] 6.00 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN 11:00 AM *4.50 East Williston UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 100.60 Orange County, FL, RE 11:00 AM 12.00 Perry Co Redev Auth, IN, RE 11:00 AM *2.65 Montgomery Co MUD #88, TX, GO 01:30 PM [Sep. 10] *3.03 Osseo, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.00 St Louis Co ISD #2142, MN 12:00 PM [Sep. 11] 24.40 Lawrence, KS 12:00 PM 8.04 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM 3.60 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM [Sep. 12] 10.00 Evergreen SD, CA, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 190.00 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 41.20 Newport News, VA, GO 10:30 AM Aa1 AA 3.50 Newport News, VA, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 13] 15.00 Merrimack County, NH 11:00 AM [Sep. 17] *2.16 Hastings, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 18] 39.66 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 12.24 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 15.21 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 137.41 Augusta, GA, RE 12:00 PM [Sep. 27] *1.30 Elko New Market, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 15] *4.98 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM