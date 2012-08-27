Global Payments stock could rise 15 percent -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.
Aug 27 () - *=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Aug. 27] Aa2 *1.04 Fontana Jt SD #8, WI, GO 10:30 AM 8.50 Moorhead ISD #152, MN 11:00 AM Aa3 *4.01 Prescott, WI, GO 11:00 AM A+ 27.15 Watertown-Mayer ISD #111, MN, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 *6.37 La Grange Vlg, IL, GO 11:15 AM Aa3 10.50 Moorhead, MN, GO 11:30 AM A *2.84 Eudora, KS, GO 12:00 PM A+ *1.31 Fort Stockton ISD, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 *3.10 McHenry, IL, GO 12:00 PM *1.51 Seymour, WI, GO 12:00 PM A1 *10.00 Clearfield Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM A *3.29 Cypresswood Util Dt, TX, GO 01:00 PM *2.66 Swift Co Hsg & Redev Auth, MN, RE 01:00 PM *7.96 Quakertown Borough, PA, GO 12:15 PM A+ *10.00 Linn-Mar Comm SD, IA, RE 02:30 PM A+ *2.56 N Muskegon Pub Schs, MI, GO 02:00 PM [Aug. 28] AA 22.41 Boulder County, CO, RE 11:00 AM Aa2 *10.00 Beloit SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 2.22 Beloit SD, WI, GO 10:30 AM A+ *7.23 Cuero, TX, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 19.50 Milwaukee Area Tech Coll, WI, GO 11:00 AM 18.00 Harborfields Ctrl SD, NY 10:30 AM 13.22 Ames, IA, GO 12:00 PM Aaa *7.08 Apple Valley, MN, GO 12:00 PM AA- *3.17 Derby, KS, GO 12:00 PM *2.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #2, TX, GO 12:00 PM Aaa AAA 23.74 Gwinnett County, GA, GO 11:00 AM *6.26 Hardin Co Wtr Dt #2, KY, RE 11:00 AM MIG1 26.04 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM 11.93 Clyde-Savannah Ctrl SD, NY 11:30 AM A+ *1.20 Howell, MI, GO 11:30 AM 1.87 Morristown (Town), NJ 11:30 AM *3.50 Upper Twp, NJ 11:30 AM *4.90 Monroe Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 12:00 PM AA 7.63 Schertz, TX, GO 01:00 PM [Aug. 29] A *1.86 Fort Bend Co MUD #81, TX, GO 11:30 AM 14.50 W Babylon UFSD, NY 10:30 AM Aa1 *1.58 Boxford (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 12.08 Broome County, NY 11:00 AM 35.00 Greater Southern Tier BOCES, NY 11:00 AM A2 *5.83 Greenport (Town), NY, GO 11:00 AM 23.00 Hauppauge UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *4.08 Lebanon Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *1.63 Pulaski Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM 13.90 Rockland (Town), MA 11:00 AM Aa1 4.84 S Carolina Assoc of Govt Org, SC 11:00 AM MIG1 SP-1+ 17.43 Trumbull (Town), CT 11:00 AM *2.03 Lavallette Borough, NJ 11:30 AM *2.50 Maine (Town), NY 11:30 AM *1.98 Pulaski Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:30 AM Aa2 AA 21.40 Trumbull (Town), CT, GO 11:30 AM 2.96 Kentucky Interl Sch Transp, KY, RE 12:00 PM Aa1 88.67 S Carolina Assoc of Govt Org, SC 12:00 PM *2.12 Montgomery Co MUD #115, TX, GO 02:00 PM 12.06 S Carolina Assoc of Govt Org, SC 01:00 PM [Aug. 30] *3.50 Brazoria Co MUD #31, TX, GO 11:00 AM AA *5.70 Mill Valley, CA, RE 01:00 PM 8.20 Binghamton, NY 11:00 AM *3.00 Bridgehampton UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *2.24 Chester Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 31.00 Commack UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 12.59 Commack UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 6.92 Glassboro Borough, NJ 11:00 AM *3.04 Harlan Co SD Fin Corp, KY, RE 11:00 AM 14.00 Southampton UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 45.19 Terre Haute, IN, GO 11:00 AM A1 *8.82 Waynesboro Area SD, PA, GO 11:15 AM Aa3 *2.44 Erwin (Town), NY, GO 11:30 AM 4.09 Rome, NY 11:30 AM AA- *3.19 Bellevue, KY, GO 12:00 PM *7.90 Oklahoma Co ISD #6, OK, GO 01:00 PM [Sep. 04] *2.00 Monmouth, IL, GO 11:00 AM *1.76 Belle Plaine, MN, GO 12:00 PM *4.65 Belle Plaine, MN, GO 12:00 PM 8.10 Central Islip UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *2.87 Fort Bend Co MUD #185, TX, GO 12:00 PM *1.88 North Hudson Vlg, WI, GO 01:00 PM *3.50 Laurel, MS, RE 05:30 PM [Sep. 05] A 11.98 Ceres USD, CA, RE 12:30 PM *3.16 Hermantown, MN, GO 11:00 AM A *2.88 Tipton Comm SD, IA, RE 11:00 AM 1.10 Churchville-Chili Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *8.50 Hanover (Town), MA 11:00 AM *4.85 Montauk UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 5.00 Plainedge UFSD, NY 11:00 AM AA+ *2.00 Shenandoah Sch Bldg Corp, IN, RE 11:00 AM 20.00 South Huntington UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 5.30 South Huntington UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *10.00 Sag Harbor UFSD, NY 11:30 AM Aa2 7.70 Fort Bend Co Wtr Cntr Imp 2, TX, GO 03:30 PM [Sep. 06] 6.00 South St Paul Spec SD #6, MN 11:00 AM *4.50 East Williston UFSD, NY 11:00 AM 100.60 Orange County, FL, RE 11:00 AM 12.00 Perry Co Redev Auth, IN, RE 11:00 AM *2.65 Montgomery Co MUD #88, TX, GO 01:30 PM [Sep. 10] *3.03 Osseo, MN, GO 11:00 AM *5.00 St Louis Co ISD #2142, MN 12:00 PM [Sep. 11] 24.40 Lawrence, KS 12:00 PM 8.04 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM 3.60 Lawrence, KS, GO 12:30 PM [Sep. 12] 10.00 Evergreen SD, CA, GO 10:30 AM Aa2 190.00 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM Aa1 AA 41.20 Newport News, VA, GO 10:30 AM Aa1 AA 3.50 Newport News, VA, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 13] 15.00 Merrimack County, NH 11:00 AM [Sep. 17] *2.16 Hastings, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Sep. 18] 39.66 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 12.24 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 15.21 Madison, WI, GO 11:00 AM 137.41 Augusta, GA, RE 12:00 PM [Sep. 27] *1.30 Elko New Market, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Oct. 15] *4.98 Wisconsin Indianhead Tech, WI, GO 11:00 AM
Feb 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: BUDGET Trump's first budget proposal will spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in an interview. INVESTIGATIONS The White House does not rule out that Attorney General Jeff Sessions may recuse himself from Justice Department investigations into allegations of Russian i
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.