Sept 11 - The recession of 2008-2009 had a sudden impact on credit growth in
Chile, Mexico, and Panama, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in a
published report titled "Will Credit Expansion Continue In Mexico, Chile, And
Panama Despite The Challenges Ahead?".
Borrowing and lending fell sharply in all three countries, turning what had
been a credit expansion into a credit contraction in 2009. Over the past 30
months, however, borrowing and lending have bounced back in Chile, Mexico, and
Panama, with credit expansion outpacing robust GDP growth.
Now, though, global growth is turning down, thanks to a recession in Europe, a
slowdown in China, and a tepid U.S. economy. This raises the question: As GDP
growth slows in Chile, Mexico, and Panama, how well will their banking systems
cope?
"In our view, they won't suffer much strain--assuming that these countries
avoid a recession," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jose M
Perez-Gorozpe. "The banking systems of Chile, Mexico, and Panama exhibited
what we view as satisfactory resilience during the 2008-2009 crisis."
Moreover, by Standard & Poor's measures banks in all three countries have
maintained conservative underwriting standards during the recovery. The
banking systems of Chile, Mexico, and Panama currently have adequate financial
performance, capitalization, and asset quality, in our view. And perhaps most
important, credit expansion in Chile, Mexico, and Panama hasn't resulted in
economic imbalances, such as housing price bubbles.
Potentially, bank asset quality ratios could deteriorate slightly as economic
growth slows. But we don't expect credit losses to be a burden for these
banking systems over the next two years. In good part, that's because our
base-case economic scenarios for Chile, Mexico, and Panama envision
single-digit GDP growth and manageable inflation through 2013. We also think
employment should remain stable in all three countries--even if they
experience a mild economic slowdown over the next 18 months.