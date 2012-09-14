By Debra Sherman
| Sept 14
Sept 14 All-metal hip implants, which have been
shown to have high failure rates and cause a host of other
health problems, were not linked to cancer seven years after
implantation, new data show.
Concerns have grown in the medical community that the
so-called metal-on-metal hip implants shed metal particles
through wear on their ball-and-socket structure. Many patients
who have received the devices have had elevated levels of cobalt
and chromium particles detected in the bloodstream, leading some
doctors to worry about their risk of developing cancer.
Johnson & Johnson and Stryker Corp have
recalled several models of all-metal implants because of high
failure rates -- meaning the patient needed another surgery to
fix a problem, such as dislocation -- and set aside billions of
dollars to cover patient claims. Neither company was immediately
available to comment. Since the recalls, the use of all-metal
implants, which were sold as being more durable, has declined
sharply.
"Some basic science and some epidemiological studies have
suggested that metal-on-metal hip replacements may be associated
with an increased risk of developing cancer after total hip
replacement and specifically with an increase in malignant
melanoma and haematological, prostate, and renal tract cancers,"
the UK National Joint Registry (NJR) said in its annual report,
which was released this week at the British Orthopaedic
Association meeting in Manchester, UK.
The NJR, which collects data on joint replacement surgery
and monitors the performance of the implants, said it used UK
National Health Service Hospital Statistics data to test whether
metal-on-metal hip implants are associated with an increased
risk of cancer in the early years after hip replacement,
compared with other surfaces, such as metal-on-polyethelene.
The NJR said it found no association seven years after
implantation but that the devices should continue to be tracked
as many cancers can take longer to manifest themselves.
"Due to the age of the NJR we could only assess the risk for
the first seven years after hip replacement and are happy to
report that we could not identify an increased risk of
developing cancer," the NJR said.
"We must, however, point out that many cancers have
prolonged latency after initial exposure to carcinogens and thus
long-term follow up is needed to provide a definitive answer,"
it added.
NO U.S. TRACKING MECHANISM
Hundreds of thousands of people have all-metal hip implants.
Since the recall, J&J faces thousands of lawsuits over the
failure of its ASR model, which was pulled from the market, and
more lawsuits tied to its Pinnacle all-metal device, which is
still being used.
The United States has no independent registry tracking the
performance of medical devices over time, and health regulators
are still discussing how manufacturers should follow up on
complaints over the all-metal implants.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been monitoring
problems with all-metal hip implants and convened a panel of
outside advisers earlier this year to discuss their safety. The
panel concluded there was little reason for surgeons to use
these devices given the risks.
Last year, the FDA ordered implant manufacturers to conduct
follow-up studies in cases in which an implant's failure could
have serious consequences. Companies were ordered to take blood
samples from patients to measure metal ion levels. That analysis
has not been completed.
The NJR said its latest analysis continues to support
conclusions it drew last year showing markedly higher failure
rate with metal-on-metal implants.
In addition to J&J and Stryker, makers of all-metal hip
implants include Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Holdings,
Wright Medical and Biomet Inc.