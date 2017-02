IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 1,000,000 A2/A/A AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION REVENUE 09/17 REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012F MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York BAY AREA TOLL AUTHORITY WEEK OF 716,000 Aa3/AA/AA- CALIFORNIA 09/17 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 9/18,9/19 Day of Sale: 09/20 BROWARD COUNTY AIRPORT SYSTEM, WEEK OF 645,000 A1/A+/A FLORIDA 09/17 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (AMT/T-E) MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 TERM: 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 09/19 STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 569,990 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 09/17 $175MM GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS (2012 SERIES D) SIFMA INDEX BONDS $325MM GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS $66,990 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (2012 SERIES F) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland REMARK: ROP: 9/18, 9/19 Day of Sale: 09/20 OMAHA PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT, WEEK OF 550,000 Aa1/AA/ NEBRASKA 09/17 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2017-2034 TERM: 2039, 2042, 2046 Day of Sale: 07/20 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 399,370 A1/A+/A+ AUTHORITY 09/17 EXP/EXP/EXP SCHOOL FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION BONDS SERIES 2012 $136,880M SERIES KK $24,370M TAXABLE SERIES MM $119,060M SIFMA NOTES SERIES G $119,060M SIFMA NOTES SERIES H MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 09/19 FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA WEEK OF 340,000 Aa2/AA/ PENSION OBLIGATIONS 09/17 ************TAXABLE************ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 09/19 STATE OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 335,000 Aa1/AAA/ WATER RESOURCES CENTRAL VALLEY 09/17 PROJECT WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS SERIES AN AND NO MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York COLORADO HOSPITAL AUTHORITY- WEEK OF 290,000 A1/A+/ UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO REFUNDING 09/17 REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2037, 2042 Day of Sale: 09/20 CITIES OF DALLAS AND FORT WORTH WEEK OF 268,665 A1/A+/A+ TEXAS DALLAS/FORTH WORTH 09/17 INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JOINT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 F AMT MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU, HAWAII WEEK OF 253,000 Aa2//AA+ MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 9/19 Day of Sale: 09/20 MISSION HEALTH SYSTEM, WEEK OF 250,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- NORTH CAROLINA TAXABLE 09/17 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/18 SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA RAPID WEEK OF 238,500 /AA+/AA TRANSIT DISTRICT 09/17 /EXP/EXP SALES TAX REVENUE BONDS $132,790M 2012 SERIES A $105,710M 2012 SERIES B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 09/20 PENNSYLVANIA HIGHER EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 200,000 Aa3/A+/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY 09/17 TEMPLE UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 09/18 WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 162,425 /AA-/AA- FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 09/17 SERIES 2012 FROEDTERT HEALTH, INC. OBLIGATED GROUP MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York NORTH SHORE LONG ISLAND JEWISH WEEK OF 135,000 A3/A-/A- AUTHORITY 09/17 ***********TAXABLE************ MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 09/18 ALASKA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION WEEK OF 100,000 /AA+/AA+ MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2013-2029 REMARK: ROP: 9/18 & 9/19 Day of Sale: 09/20 WISCONSIN HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 86,575 A2// FACILITIES AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 09/17 SERIES 2012 (MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2027 TERM: 2032 Day of Sale: 09/18 SOUTH JERSEY TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 78,000 Baa1/A-/BBB+ AUTHORITY 09/17 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2023-2029 Day of Sale: 09/20 INDIANA FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 73,985 Aa1/AA+/AA+ FACILITIES REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS 09/17 SERIES 2012A, SERIES 2012B AND SERIES 2012C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SEATTLE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 66,000 // CORPORATION SPECIAL FACILITY 09/17 REVENUE BONDS - DELTA AIR LINES MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York Day of Sale: 09/20 NORTH DAKOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 64,510 Aa1/NR/ HOUSING FINANCE PROGRAM BONDS 09/17 HOME MORTGAGE FINANCE PROGRAM 2012 SERIES A (NON-AMT) 2012 SERIES B (AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: ROP: 9/18 Day of Sale: 09/19 MUNICIPAL GAS AUTHORITY OF GEORGIA WEEK OF 56,000 MIG 1/SP-1+/F-1+ GAS REVENUE BONDS REFUNDING 09/17 SERIES R NOTE MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte TERM: 2013 Day of Sale: 09/18 MUNICIPAL GAS AUTHORITY OF GEORGIA WEEK OF 55,000 A1/AA-/A+ GAS REVENUE BONDS 09/17 CONSISTING OF: $13MM - SERIES Q $27MM - REFUNDING SERIES S $15MM - TAXABLE SERIES T MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DORMITORY AUTHORITY OF THE STATE WEEK OF 50,000 A2/A/ OF NEW YORK FORDHAM UNIVERSITY 09/17 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/20 CUPERTINO CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 50,000 // UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION ELECTION OF 2012 SERIES 2012A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/20 IOWA HIGHER EDUCATION LOAN WEEK OF 45,000 //BBB AUTHORITY UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY 09/17 PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 09/20 DARE COUNTY LIMITED OBLIGATION BDS WEEK OF 43,650 Aa3/AA-/AA- $8,825M TAX EXEMPT SERIES C 09/17 $34,595M TAX EXEMPT REFUNDING SER D $230M TAXABLE MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Palm Beach Gardens REMARK: SERIES C: 14-25 SERIES D: 13-29 TAXABLE: 2013 Day of Sale: 09/20 GREATER WENATCHEE REGIONAL CENTER WEEK OF 41,715 NR/NR/ PUBLIC FACILITIES DISTRICT LIMITED 09/17 SALES TAX, WASHINGTON MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2032-2042 Day of Sale: 09/20 COUNTY OF HENRICO, VIRGINIA WEEK OF 38,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC 09/17 IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 09/19 INDIANA BOND BANK WEEK OF 31,225 /AA/ SPECIAL PROGRAM REFUNDING BONDS 09/17 MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 09/19 TEXAS LAGO VISTA TESSERA PID WEEK OF 25,000 // ASSESSMENT 09/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/28 NEWARK (TEXAS) CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 24,100 NR/BBB-/ FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 09/17 AW BROWN-FELLOWSHIP LEADERSHIP ACADEMY TAX-EXEMPT LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012A TAXABLE LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: ALONE Day of Sale: 09/20 TERREBONNE PARISH WATERWORKS WEEK OF 19,200 /A+/ DISTRICT NO. 1, LOUISIANA 09/17 WATER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 09/17 NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 18,055 NR/BBB-/ AUTHORITY 09/17 CHARTER SCHOOL REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2012C (TAX-EXEMPT) SERIES 2012D (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago REMARK: ALONE Day of Sale: 09/19 RHODE ISLAND HEBC PUBLIC SCHOOL WEEK OF 15,000 A3// REVENUE BOND FINANCING PROGRAM 09/17 REVENUE BONDS CITY OF EAST PROVIDENCE ISSUE MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2022 TERM: 2027, 2032 Day of Sale: 09/20 STATE PUBLIC SCHOOL BUILDING WEEK OF 14,875 // AUTHORITY COMMONWEALTH OF 09/17 PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE REVENUE BONDS HARRISBURG AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROJECT SERIES OF 2012 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 09/20 UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA WEEK OF 14,765 Aa3// HOUSING & AUXILIARY FACILITIES 09/17 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York Day of Sale: 09/18 SOUTH EUCLID, OHIO WEEK OF 14,080 Aa2// LTGO SERIES 2012 09/17 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland REMARK: SERIALS/TERMS Day of Sale: 09/19 MISSOURI HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL WEEK OF 13,840 NR/BBB-/ FACILITIES AUTHORITY SOUTHWEST 09/17 BAPTIST UNIVERSITY REVENUE REFUNDING MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 09/29 GEORGIA COLLEGE PARK INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 13,550 Aa3/AA-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY CIVIC CENTER 09/17 REVENUE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/18 STATE OF NEW YORK MUNICIPAL BOND WEEK OF 13,425 // BANK AGENCY 09/17 SPECIAL PROGRAM (CITY OF BUFFALO) REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Ramirez & Co., Inc., New York Day of Sale: 09/20 HARRIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND WEEK OF 9,540 /A-/ IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT #96 UNLIMITED 09/17 TAX BONDS REFUNDING SERIES 2012 TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 09/19 CITY OF HUTTO, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,500 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION IMPROVEMENT BOND 09/17 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2042 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS A+ Day of Sale: 09/20 MINNESOTA HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 9,490 Baa2// AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 09/17 SERIES SEVEN-R MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 09/19 EASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY SCHOOL WEEK OF 9,370 NR/AA/ DISTRICT, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL 09/17 OBLIGATION BONDS (LIMITED TAX OBLIGATIONS) SERIES OF 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2019 Day of Sale: 09/18 NORTHWEST R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,765 // JEFFERSON COUNTY, MISSOURI 09/17 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/20 MAINE TOPSHAM GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 7,440 /AA-/ REFUNDING 2012 09/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/20 GEORGIA COLLEGE PARK INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 6,710 Aa3/AA-/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY PUBLIC 09/17 SAFETY REVENUE MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis REMARK: 9/1/2024 Day of Sale: 09/18 KANSAS HIAWATHA GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 6,540 NR/A+/ ADVANCED REFUNDING 2012 B 09/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2045 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 09/17 BOROUGH OF KENNETT SQUARE WEEK OF 6,500 Aa3// CHESTER COUNTY,PENNSYLVANIA 09/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2027 REMARK: A3 Day of Sale: 09/18 UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA WEEK OF 6,415 Aa3// REFUNDING LEASE REVENUE BONDS 09/17 ************TAXABLE************ MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York Day of Sale: 09/18 GREATER WENATCHEE REGIONAL CENTER WEEK OF 6,290 NR/NR/ PUBLIC FACILITIES DISTRICT TAXABLE 09/17 LIMITED SALES MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 09/20 PALMDALE, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 6,100 Aa3/AA-/ ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT 09/17 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT #90-1 SPECIAL TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2029 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. Day of Sale: 09/18 ALTON COMMUNITY UNIT SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,315 /A+/ DISTRICT, ILLINOIS 09/17 MADISON & JERSEY COUNTIES CONSISTING OF: $2,130M-SERIES A-GENERAL OBLIGATION $2,185M-SERIES B-TAXABLE-QUALIFIED ZONE ACADEMY BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/18 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 143 WEEK OF 3,785 /AA-/ COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS (MIDLOTHIAN) 09/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2012 ************BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago Day of Sale: 09/18 LAKELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,500 /AA-/ PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION 09/17 BONDS LIMITED TAX OBLIGATIONS SERIES OF 2012 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2031 REMARK: /A+ Day of Sale: 09/19 PLEASANT PLAINS COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,340 /AA/ DISTRICT NO. 8, ILLINOIS 09/17 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 09/17 ROGERSVILLE, TENNESSEE WEEK OF 2,600 /A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/17 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Morgan Keegan, Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2029 Day of Sale: 09/18 HARRIS COUNTY, MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,600 A// DISTRICT #208 UNLIMITED TAX BONDS 09/17 REFUNDING SERIES 2012, TEXAS MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 09/18 ST. LOUIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 2,550 /AA-/ 2012 REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE 09/17 COUNTIES OF GRATIOT, MIDLAND & ISABELLA MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF INSURED Day of Sale: 09/19 CITY OF CASTROVILLE, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,000 /A-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 09/17 SERIES 2012 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 09/20 KANSAS SEDGWICK GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 1,375 NR/NR/ REFUNDING IMPROVEMENT 2012 A 09/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 09/17 DUNKLIN COUNTY REFUNDING WEEK OF 685 A3/NR/ CERTIFICATES OR PARTICIPATION 2012B 09/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2014 Day of Sale: 09/19 KANSAS SEDGWICK GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 335 NR/NR/ TAXABLE 2012 B 09/17 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 09/17 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,588,245 (in 000's)