BRIEF-Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon
Sept 14 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac reference, Fannie Mae benchmark and FHLB global notes for 2012. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance. FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement dates. In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT SEPTEMBER: *Freddie Mac 5-yr reopening $1.0 bln Sept 13/Sept 13 Sept 14 Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Sept 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Sept 27/NA NA OCTOBER: FHLB Global notes NA October 2/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA October 10/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 16/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA October 25/NA NA NOVEMBER: FHLB Global notes NA November 8/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA November 13/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 19/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA November 29/NA NA DECEMBER FHLB Global notes NA December 3/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 12/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA December 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA December 20/NA NA
Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * Anglo American: Anglo American is struggling to win approval from regulators for its plan to redesig
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.